The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance
19th June 2017 - LG poll: Gov. Ambode commends LASIEC on efforts so far
19th June 2017 - Dariye begs court to adjourn N1.1bn scam trial
19th June 2017 - Quit order: Fasoranti warns against secession, seeks dialogue
19th June 2017 - 2017: Anambra Consensus Project begins interactions with guber aspirants
19th June 2017 - Varsity Don, activist fault Nigerians’ readiness to fight corruption
19th June 2017 - Desert encroachment: Church to plant 17,000 trees annually in Taraba
19th June 2017 - Varsity lecturer docked over alleged N1.3m fraud
19th June 2017 - Justice Kurya resumes sitting, apologises over long absence
19th June 2017 - Kidnapped Ondo APC chieftain, Odunayo reportedly found dead
Home / National / Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance

Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance

— 19th June 2017

The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored.

Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North.

Okafor said that the lady was admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, on June 11.

According to him, she was immediately transferred to the General Hospital, Irua, in Edo for diagnosis where she died on June 17.

“She was initially admitted at Amaku in Awka before she was transferred to Irua and was placed on admission there.

“She was bleeding from the gums, nostril and vagina and was confirmed Lassa Fever victim in Irua.

“The moment it was confirmed that she had Lassa fever, we started contacts tracing.

“As of now, we have about 65 we are following up, two of them have developed fever and their samples have been taken to Irua.

“We are still tracking others and we have advised them on what to do to ensure they do not transfer it to their loved ones,” he said.

Okafor urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and keep their foods free from rats. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lassa Fever: Anambra govt. confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance

— 19th June 2017

The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored. Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North. Okafor…

Share

  • LG poll: Gov. Ambode commends LASIEC on efforts so far

    — 19th June 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its efforts so far, to ensure the July 22 local government election is free, fair and credible. The governor gave the commendation while swearing in two new members of the LASIEC board – Prof. Gabriel Babawale and Dr…

    Share

  • Dariye begs court to adjourn N1.1bn scam trial

    — 19th June 2017

    A former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, on Monday, begged an FCT High Court in Gudu to adjourn his trial over alleged N1.1 billion scam on medical grounds. Dariye, who is facing a 21-count charge of money laundering and diversion of state ecological fund to the tune of N1.162 billion, prayed the court for…

    Share

  • Quit order: Fasoranti warns against secession, seeks dialogue

    — 19th June 2017

      From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has urged the Federal Government not to take the quit notice given to Igbo from the North by the Arewa youths with levity, saying the issue should be handled with utmost seriousness in the interest of peace and unity…

    Share

  • 2017: Anambra Consensus Project begins interactions with guber aspirants

    — 19th June 2017

    From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Ahead of the November governorship election in Anambra State, a group, Anambra Consensus Project (ACP) has commenced face to face interactive sessions with all the governorship aspirants in the state. Anambra Consensus Project is a non-governmental organisation that strives to create tight associations and relationships amongst Anambrarians and Anambra residents in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share