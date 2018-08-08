– The Sun News
LASPOTECH reports student's mother to Police over assault
LASPOTECH

LASPOTECH reports student’s mother to Police over assault

— 8th August 2018

NAN

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, says it has forwarded a report of an assault by one of its student’s mother against its security personnel to the Police.

The Polytechnic spokesman, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, said  in Lagos that the rumour of an assault on a student and his mother by one of its security personnel was untrue and baseless.

Kuye said Mrs. Folake Shokoya, mother of a male student of the Polytechnic, placed on security watch for wearing earrings, was actually the aggressor and intentionally assaulted the institution’s security personnel on lawful duty.

According to him, Mr. Moses Hitler, the security personnel, was actually the victim of the incident and not Mrs. Shokoya as claimed.

Kuye said Shokoya, who came to query why her son was denied entry into the Campus and detained by the security personnel for wearing earrings, lost patience while querying Hitler and assaulted him.

“A second year National Diploma student of the Polytechnic, Olowu Bolutife, Department of Hospitality Management Technology, was apprehended by the institution’s security personnel and refused entry into the Ikorodu Campus for wearing earrings on July 11.

“Further directive to remove the earrings which was against the Polytechnic’s dress code if he desired to enter the campus were rebuffed by him, so he was subsequently taken to the Chief Security Officer’s (CSO) office.

“The CSO eventually warned and placed him on a security watch for seven days to further determine his identity on campus and thereafter released him to go before his mother stormed the school to create a scene.

“Two hours later, Mrs. Shokoya came to the security office in the company of the student and requested to see the CSO over a message from Commanding Officer 174 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Odogunyan.

“She, however, ran out of patience when her son called her attention that Mr. Hitler that earlier seized his earrings and she began to assault him, tore his cloth and scattered the Security Unit,” he said.

READ ALSO: Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns

Kuye said it took the intervention of the CSO to pacify the situation as all effort to release the officer from the woman was vehemently resisted.

The spokesman said the Commanding Officer of the Army battalion, Odogunyan, however, called to appeal to her and requested for settlement which was granted.

“Surprisingly, after the settlement, Shokoya later reported again at the Shagamu Road Police Station and complained of an assault on her.

“The Polytechnic security personnel will not assault anyone neither will they deny entrance to any student who is well dressed and well behaved.

READ ALSO: Wolves complete signing of Spanish winger Traore

“The Polytechnic has no doubt that her son is aware of the Polytechnic’s dress code that must be enforced to create an orderly campus environment,” he said.

Kuye noted that the institution frowns at indecent dressing and any act of hooliganism.

He also assured that the security personnel would always ensure that the enforcement its dress code as well as general peace and orderliness on all its three campuses.

