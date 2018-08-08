– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Lash out at someone, not lash
8th August 2018 - AFN doping allegations: Ministerial committee submits report
8th August 2018 - Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)
8th August 2018 - Brighton wants Tammy Abraham on loan
8th August 2018 - Leicester coach tasks Iheanacho
8th August 2018 - Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs
8th August 2018 - Motivational speaking at a glance
8th August 2018 - The march towards 2019
8th August 2018 - Restoration of good governance in Enugu
8th August 2018 - APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed
Home / Columns / Lash out at someone, not lash
LASH

Lash out at someone, not lash

— 8th August 2018

Ebere Wabara

“Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at.

READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president

I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as “invitee”. Both callers — one of the man unnamed purist — insisted that the word existed. Another contributor, who craved anonymity, said in his definitive mail (below) that the word is listed in an undated dictionary and thesaurus.

“I just read your column, where you said there was ‘no word known as invitees’. On the contrary, there is. A dictionary definition has ‘invitee’ as ‘a visitor to whom hospitality is extended.’ A thesaurus has ‘invitee’ as a synonym for guest.”

Let me reiterate that the focus of this column is formal (modern) British Standard English usage—not traditional or regionalized English, which is usually dialectical with a dose of applicative circumscription!

“Invitee” is a piece of Americanism that has invaded Nigeria by way of language imperialism. Persistent abuse of a word or phrase does not confer acceptability or correctness on it. Sticklers must cleanse themselves of the juvenile indoctrination that everything in the dictionary is correct. This columnist, without being immodest, has developed the capacity and competency to justifiably question literary status quo and conventions.

This columnist is not interested in colloquial and informal (non-standard) entries, which may exist in ‘Abrahamic’ (ancient) registers, dictionaries and thesauruses! Personally, language currency is the sustainable path to toe — not faddishness, lexical conservatism, conventional wisdom and normative reliance. I have dictionaries, thesauri, English language textbooks and other general interest books, which contain grammatical and factual blunders! For me, these publications are guides, which are not inviolable. Even the Bible, thesaurus and Shakespearean materials, as authoritative as they are, still contain lexical, structural and informational contradictions, if not fallacies. The edition of references is also critical because what is right today may be wrong tomorrow, depending on human strides, dynamism and universal language development.

Our familiarization with dated words or expressions in vogue in our locales should not mislead us into believing that they are sacrosanct and immutable. I welcome more constructive reactions to this and other issues raised here. My position on “invitee” still stands. According to D.W. Williams, past experience (sic) should be a guide post, not a hitching post.

Back to our usual business: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently in a dilemma over the inability of five of the eight banks that failed the stress test in the industry in 2009 to get suitable partners.” By every shred, “is” indicates currency. So, I do not understand this ubiquity in Nigerian newspapers: “is currently”. A rewrite: The CBN is in a dilemma….

READ ALSO: Stakeholders await CBN directives on sale of commercial paper

“My most embarrasing day” (SUNDAY PUNCH Beauty Corner, July 29) Spellcheck: embarrassing, but harassing “Exploitation of the underaged” (Sunday Tribune, July 29) Get it right: underage. “First Bank Nigeria PLC’s result for the period is an attestation of the trend”

(Source: as above) Money: attestation to (not of) the trend.

“…there is no doubt that she will be able to steer the ship of the bank without any doubt, writes….” (THISDAY SUNDAY BUSINESS PEOPLE, July 29) Why the overkill of ‘doubt’?

“His Excellency…wishes to seize this opportunity….” Straight to the point: the governor uses or takes this opportunity. ‘Wishes’ and ‘seizes’ are pedestrian and obsolete in the circumstance. ‘Seize’ means, essentially, ‘to take by force’, et al (vide Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, 9th Edition, and The New Lexicon Webster’s Dictionary of English Language). This could not have been the Executive Governor’s contemplation.

“Let sleeping dog lie!” (Vanguard, April 29) Sweet and Sour: Let sleeping dogs lie.

“More grease to your elbow.” This way: More power (not grease) to your elbow. What future for the English language?

“I believe that our politicians ought to have become more mature, and that the maturity would manifest in their conducts (conduct).”

“My mission was to present a review of the book at the occasion.” (THE GUARDIAN, May 4) Return to the source: on the occasion.

The next three blunders are from the Nigerian Tribune of May 4: “They are taken through a two-week orientation seminar on American culture and press at the onset (outset) of the fellowship programme in June.”

“It is sad, very sad that the Nigerian police has never been known to use rubber bullets.” Checking the excesses of security operatives: Nigerian police have (not has).

READ ALSO: Nigeria Police and the populace

“The assistance of government is urgently needed in this matter as lack of co-operation by many residents is hampering the activities of vigilante (vigilance) bodies.”

“Similarly, at the advent of any coup in Nigeria, we discover that power in all ramification (ramifications) is taken over by the military.”

“An average number of the Southerners are readily willing even at short notice (a comma) to stab their own brother on (in) the back, if only to have a piece of the national cake.”

“Furthermore, the South seem (seems) to have taken the north for granted for too long.”

THE GUARDIAN of May 3 powered two mistakes: “We must entrench into (in) the statute books provisions for the recovery of stolen loot from outgoing governors, ministers and their proximate beneficiaries…” Is there any loot that is not stolen?

“We could do nothing against such formidable odds giving (given) the worthless tools at our disposal.”

“…from whom he took over the reign of power.” This way: reins of government.

“Within few months of his administration, the crime rate in the state ostensibly reduced to the barest minimum…” For goodness’ sake, what is the function of ‘ostensibly’ here?

“The congestion on our roads are (is) very unhealthy for the economic sector.” A recurring S-VD case as below, too

“A further review of the performance of the major currencies of Nigeria’s trading partners also indicate (indicates) that the Euro…”

‘An association comprising of Great Britain and its former colonies….” Just remove ‘of’ to foreclose neocolonialism!

“The strappy look is now the vogue.” ‘Vogue’ and ‘is’ connote currency. So, yank off ‘now.’

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAI MOHAMMED - SARAKI EXIT - KWARA PEOPLE LIBERATED

APC: With Saraki’s exit Kwara people liberated – Lai Mohammed

— 8th August 2018

“As far as the people of Kwara State are concerned, it was as if finally, the state was being liberated… akin to how Nigeria felt on the eve of Independence.” Ismail Omipidan Information and Culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed speaks on happenings in the party and in the polity. What will be your immediate reaction…

  • NASS INVASION

    UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion

    — 8th August 2018

    Yesterday’s invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Service (DSS), has continued to receive wide condemnation from Nigerians and the international community. Reacting to the incident, the United Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the situation and other political developments in the country. It said it is in favour of a free,…

  • DSS BOSS

    Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari’s nod

    — 8th August 2018

    It was learnt that the meeting coordinated by the sacked DSS boss commenced at about 12.30 a.m. and lasted till about 2 a.m • How Asari-Dokubo’s sister, Boma Goodhead, confronted security operatives • It was coup against democracy – Saraki, Dogara Iheanacho Nwosu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Geoffrey Anyanwu,…

  • SEIYEFA

    FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG

    — 8th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has named the most senior director in the Department of State Service (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, as the acting Director-General of the service. The Presidency through its official Twitter handle, Presidency Nigeria @NGRPresident announced the appointment. It tweeted, “UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior director in the Department of…

  • STAND UP TO DICTATORSHIP

    Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 8th August 2018

    “All well-meaning Nigerians should stand up against this dictatorship. All over the world, this has never happened. Nigerians should not stand aloof…” • Condemns assault on National Assembly Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the siege on the National Assembly by security forces, urging Nigerians to rise against dictatorship of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share