The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - LASG, experts, parents join forces against disability in children
15th November 2017 - Healing botanicals for inflammation
15th November 2017 - …Still on ectopic pregnancy: Where to be
15th November 2017 - UNICEF, stakeholders seek reduction of disease burden among under-5s  
15th November 2017 - Abstinence best way to prevent STDs
15th November 2017 - Why Governor Obiano will win on November 18
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts
15th November 2017 - IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish
15th November 2017 - South Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of Nigerians – Amb Mgnuni
15th November 2017 - Anambra Election: Kalu commences personal campaign for Nwoye
Home / Health / LASG, experts, parents join forces against disability in children

LASG, experts, parents join forces against disability in children

— 15th November 2017

By Nkiru Odinkemelu

 

Children living with disabilities in Lagos State may now heave a sigh of relief as Lagos State government, in collaboration with parents and medical experts, has agreed to take concerted efforts against disabilities in children.

They reached the consensus at the first ‘Stakeholders Summit on Disability’ organised by the office of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Social Development. The Summit, with theme: “Ability in Disability: A Stitch in Time Saves Nine,” was held in Lagos.

Addressing participants at the event, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the state government had decided that people must align forces to make life more meaningful for children living with disabilities.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said early intervention of disability in the affected children would help a lot in giving hope of a meaningful life to those children, which explains the concept of early intervention.

His words: “Early intervention of disabilities in children will afford you the opportunity to do what is needful medically. Since nothing can be done to change the circumstances of those children, you must show them the ability to support them in harnessing their potentials.”

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Development, Mrs. Joyce Onafowokan, said too often, some professionals make the mistake of telling parents what they need in handling disability in children.

She said with the summit, the state government was beginning a new journey by putting systems in place to be better at early diagnosis and intervention.

“We are here to ask you to join us. We want to listen to you. We want to know how we all, collectively, in partnership can better the lives of our children. One thing I want you to know is that being here at this summit is our first step in the mandate that His Excellency gave to us. We will get there, but we must agree to move.  We must agree on where we want to get to and how we intend to get there,” Onafowokan said.

In his keynote address, Professor Julius Ademokoya, dean, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, said there was no person with disabilities without abilities for one’s good and the good of humanity, provided necessary assistance is given.

He, therefore, advised that some programmes and procedures must be put in place to ensure early identification of disabilities. Among the programmes he suggested were: Antenatal Disability Screening, Newborn Screening and Ability/Disability Assessment.

Similarly, Dr. (Mrs.) Barakat Animasahun, Associate Professor/ Consultant Paediatrician, College of Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), said disability in children can lead to stigma and discrimination; poor caregiver interaction; institutionalisation; violence, abuse and neglect; as well as limited access to programmes and services.

According to her, all these easily lead to poor survival, development and failure to reach full potential.

 

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts

— 15th November 2017

  From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 18 people including four suicide bombers have been killed in multiple explosions near Maiduguri, Borno capital. Four bombers infiltrated a place where some Muslims were observing their sunset prayers at remote Muna Gari located at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Wednesday. The bombers detonated explosives on their…

  • IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish

    — 15th November 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the much trumpeted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari was a sham and mere propaganda that failed disastrously.  The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, while reacting to President Buhari’s visit and speech alleged that it wasn’t the real Buhari…

  • South Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of Nigerians – Amb Mgnuni

    — 15th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Lulu Mgnuni, has attributed the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa to poverty and unemployment. Mgnuni’s reaction otherwise meant that the killing had nothing to do with zenophobic attack. Mgnuni who spoke with Daily Sun, said from media reports, the development was a…

  • Anambra Election: Kalu commences personal campaign for Nwoye

    — 15th November 2017

    As the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State draws nearer, former Abia State governor and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has commenced grassroots mobilisation for the APC flag bearer, Dr. Tony Nwoye.‎ The politician urged Ndi Anambra not to lose the opportunity to join mainstream politics, adding that Ndigbo…

  • Suicide bombers kill 10 in Maiduguri: emergency official

    — 15th November 2017

    (Reuters) – Suicide bomb attackers killed 10 people and wounded 30 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, an emergency agency official said. Islamist militant group Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 as part of its attempt to create an Islamic state in the Lake Chad basin. No one…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share