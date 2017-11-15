LASG, experts, parents join forces against disability in children

By Nkiru Odinkemelu

Children living with disabilities in Lagos State may now heave a sigh of relief as Lagos State government, in collaboration with parents and medical experts, has agreed to take concerted efforts against disabilities in children.

They reached the consensus at the first ‘Stakeholders Summit on Disability’ organised by the office of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Social Development. The Summit, with theme: “Ability in Disability: A Stitch in Time Saves Nine,” was held in Lagos.

Addressing participants at the event, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the state government had decided that people must align forces to make life more meaningful for children living with disabilities.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said early intervention of disability in the affected children would help a lot in giving hope of a meaningful life to those children, which explains the concept of early intervention.

His words: “Early intervention of disabilities in children will afford you the opportunity to do what is needful medically. Since nothing can be done to change the circumstances of those children, you must show them the ability to support them in harnessing their potentials.”

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Development, Mrs. Joyce Onafowokan, said too often, some professionals make the mistake of telling parents what they need in handling disability in children.

She said with the summit, the state government was beginning a new journey by putting systems in place to be better at early diagnosis and intervention.

“We are here to ask you to join us. We want to listen to you. We want to know how we all, collectively, in partnership can better the lives of our children. One thing I want you to know is that being here at this summit is our first step in the mandate that His Excellency gave to us. We will get there, but we must agree to move. We must agree on where we want to get to and how we intend to get there,” Onafowokan said.

In his keynote address, Professor Julius Ademokoya, dean, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, said there was no person with disabilities without abilities for one’s good and the good of humanity, provided necessary assistance is given.

He, therefore, advised that some programmes and procedures must be put in place to ensure early identification of disabilities. Among the programmes he suggested were: Antenatal Disability Screening, Newborn Screening and Ability/Disability Assessment.

Similarly, Dr. (Mrs.) Barakat Animasahun, Associate Professor/ Consultant Paediatrician, College of Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), said disability in children can lead to stigma and discrimination; poor caregiver interaction; institutionalisation; violence, abuse and neglect; as well as limited access to programmes and services.

According to her, all these easily lead to poor survival, development and failure to reach full potential.