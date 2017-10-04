The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - Showers of sorrow
4th October 2017 - Why South-East Governors’ Forum Secretariat is partnering with DFID –Ortuanya
4th October 2017 - Onitsha traders excited over Obiano’s rehabilitation of road after 44 years
4th October 2017 - Cleric  gives succour to physically challenged persons in Ebonyi
4th October 2017 - Panic in Enugu suburb over earth
4th October 2017 - We use new yam festival to thank God for bumper harvest –Nwabueze
4th October 2017 - Monsters from hell
4th October 2017 - Sweet tales of power bikes at the federal capital
4th October 2017 - Season of pageantry in FCT
4th October 2017 - Glitz of Africa Fashion and Cultural Week
Home / World News / Las Vegas shooting: We stand with the world – FG

Las Vegas shooting: We stand with the world – FG

— 4th October 2017

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said it stands with the rest of the world in condemning the shooting  at a country music concert in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

A statement by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said the Federal Government “expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the United States of America over the senseless shootings that claimed the lives of innocent people at a country music concert in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 1st, 2017.”

The statement said: “Truly, it was an act of evil! Nigeria commends the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all other first responders for their swift intervention by curtailing the incident, which would have claimed more lives.”

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands with the rest of the world in condemning in the strongest terms, these killings of innocent people who have been deprived of their fundamental right to life.

“Consistent with its abhorrence of violence, the Government of Nigeria holds the conviction that no cause could justify taking innocent lives.

“The Government commiserates with the families of the victims and prays that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. The Government also prays for the quick recovery of the wounded.

“During this somber moment of tragedy and horror, Nigeria wishes to re-affirm its continued solidarity with the Government and good People of the United States of America,” the statement read.

Post Views: 35
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 4th October 2017 at 5:26 am
    Reply

    And how does the hypocritical Federal Government justify the killing of innocent Igbo youths? Nigeria has no moral right to condemn or condole anybody. Do the Americans have a better right to life than Igbo youths who are periodically slaughtered? Blood sucking IDIOTS.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gmail users may have to pay for storage

— 4th October 2017

By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Many Gmail users have had to make several complaints over delayed mail delivery or having difficulties sending mails without actually knowing what went wrong. Anyway, Gmail which is an e-mail service offered by Google, (Gmail is short for Google Mail), started as a limited beta release on April 1,…

  • Dozie commends impact of telecoms on financial institutions

    — 4th October 2017

     Diamond Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mr Uzoma Dozie has said that the impact of telecommunications on the banking sector is great. He made this known recently on his social media platform; Linkedin. According to him, opening an account no longer requires a branch, it only needs a phone signal, which covers 99 per cent of…

  • Nigeria to create 1m jobs via data science

    — 4th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Nigeria is expected to create one million new jobs in the next 10 years. This was the prediction of Data Science Nigeria, a non-profit initiative of MTN’s executive, Bayo Adekanmbi. He said, it would spurr on a compelling drive to raise a new generation of world-class data scientists and knowledge entrepreneurs who…

  • FG saves N192bn from capital flight

    — 4th October 2017

    By Christy Dada Federal Government through National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), said over N192 billion has been saved from capital flight. This was disclosed by the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Danazumi Ibrahim during a briefing in Lagos. According to him, the saving was between 2010 and 2016. And this was achieved through…

  • Multistakeholder participation‘ll drive effective cybersecurity – Taylor

    — 4th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye with agency report The Secretary-general of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), Mr Shola Taylor discloses that joint forces would tackle  cybercrime and cyber threats, saying, “Through effective and harmonised national cybersecurity strategies with strong multistakeholder participation”. Taylor, who was among industry leaders during the Leadership Summit discussion on “Building a resilient digital…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share