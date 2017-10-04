Las Vegas shooting: We stand with the world – FG

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said it stands with the rest of the world in condemning the shooting at a country music concert in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

A statement by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said the Federal Government “expressed its heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the United States of America over the senseless shootings that claimed the lives of innocent people at a country music concert in the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, October 1st, 2017.”

The statement said: “Truly, it was an act of evil! Nigeria commends the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all other first responders for their swift intervention by curtailing the incident, which would have claimed more lives.”

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands with the rest of the world in condemning in the strongest terms, these killings of innocent people who have been deprived of their fundamental right to life.

“Consistent with its abhorrence of violence, the Government of Nigeria holds the conviction that no cause could justify taking innocent lives.

“The Government commiserates with the families of the victims and prays that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. The Government also prays for the quick recovery of the wounded.

“During this somber moment of tragedy and horror, Nigeria wishes to re-affirm its continued solidarity with the Government and good People of the United States of America,” the statement read.