Las Vegas shooting: Trump dubs killer ‘sick and demented’

President Donald Trump has described the gunman who killed 59 people and injured 527 in Las Vegas on Sunday as “a sick man, a demented man”.

Speaking at the White House, he said he would look at gun laws “as times goes by” but did not elaborate.

Police are still trying to find out why Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on an open-air concert from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Police found 23 guns in his room and firearms and explosives at his home.

As yet, no clear reason for the killing has emerged and investigators have found no link to international terrorism. Some investigators have suggested Paddock had a history of mental illness, but this has not been confirmed.

Paddock, who appears to have killed himself before police stormed his hotel room, had no criminal record and was not known to police.

Speaking to reporters as he was about to board the presidential helicopter, Mr Trump said Paddock was “a sick man, a demented man. Lot of problems, I guess, and we’re looking into him very, very seriously”.

When asked, Mr Trump declined to call the attack domestic terrorism.

On the issue of gun control, the president said: “We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Mr Trump, whose position on gun control has changed over the years, gave no further detail.

As daylight breaks, a golden hue falls on the mirrored façade of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

If you look closely you can see the broken windows on the 32nd floor, from where Stephen Paddock sprayed bullets.

Back at street level, yellow police tape stretches along the roads nearby. The lights on the world famous Las Vegas strip went dark last night, as hundreds gathered at a vigil.

At another vigil at City Hall, 59 candles were lit, one for every person who perished.

There I met Jon, a nurse who was off duty on Sunday. He rushed to work as soon as he heard the news, and treated dozens of victims witnessing injuries he’d never seen before.

This city has displayed so much resilience in the face of tragedy, and Jon is just one vivid example of this. He told me that as he worked through the night to help the injured, he was also dealing with a personal tragedy – some of his colleagues’ partners had been killed.