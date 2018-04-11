Large Michaels opens head office in Lagos

IT solutions firm, Large Michaels Limited, last week, inaugurated a new experience centre as well as a corporate head office in Lagos.

The company said the new experience centre would help it deliver cutting-edge IT solutions and technical back-up to its customers.

Speaking at the opening of the head office, Mr. Michael Ezeamama, MD/CEO, stressed that the company’s business philosophy is to become a one-stop shop in the area of IT and providing support to all its clients.

He also noted also that the company’s passion is to structure and organise internal operations in order to deliver greater value to its partners and to proactively anticipate its customers’ needs and meet then in style.

Ezeamama pointed out that, having come to terms with the rapidly-changing world of technology, Large Michaels accepted the inevitable challenge to re-invent in itself.

“While retaining the essential qualities of integrity and passionate commitment to our partners and business allies, we have become more aware of the dynamics and strategic dimensions of providing value in a 21st century business environment,” he said.

Ezeamama further explained that the idea of introducing an experience centre was for customers to experience the product and know its capabilities before they make the crucial decision of purchasing it.

“We have taken the bold step to lead in the introduction of an experience centre in computing and printing in our local industry. The idea is not just to ask for a product, it is to experience it. To see it, feel it, touch it and know what it is capable of before making that crucial decision to purchase it. This is because we understand that technology tools are not just products, but life tools. This is what the Allen experience centre is all about: see it, touch it,feel it, in short, experience it, before you buy,” he said.

Segun Olaniyan, chairman, Large Michael, noted that the firm was an ICT company and also a faith-based company driven by the desire to serve customers better.

“We are constantly aware of the fact that, in order to do this, we need to understand the customer, the world in which he lives and the needs it creates. Today is a very significant day in this journey as it clearly marks our stride towards providing a higher level of internal coordination in order to provide excellent service delivery and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Olaniyan noted that their key selling point was integrity, stressing that the was not driven by profit but rather by integrity.