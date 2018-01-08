The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Macron seeks to woo China’s Xi with ‘horse diplomacy’
8th January 2018 - Large explosion kills several at Syrian jihadist base
8th January 2018 - Usain Bolt to play Borussia Dortmund
8th January 2018 - NBS to release 179 reports on economy
8th January 2018 - Yuletide: Police investigate two fire incidents in Enugu
8th January 2018 - Theresa May set to reshuffle cabinet this week
8th January 2018 - US alleges Russia planning to meddle in 2018 midterm polls
8th January 2018 - More than two-thirds Pakistanis drink contaminated water
8th January 2018 - Saudi Arabians get big 2018 budget
8th January 2018 - Malaysia police probe attacks on church, Hindu temple
Home / World News / Large explosion kills several at Syrian jihadist base

Large explosion kills several at Syrian jihadist base

— 8th January 2018

An explosion at a base for Asian jihadists in northwestern Syria’s Idlib city on Sunday killed 23 people including seven civilians, a monitor said.

Extremist groups fighting in Syria count thousands of Asians among their ranks, including many from central Asian states and members of the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority of China’s Xinjiang province.

“A large explosion on Sunday evening hit the base of the Ajnad al-Qawqaz faction in Idlib,” said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman, adding that most of the non-civilian casualties were fighters from the group.

He did not specify the cause of the blast, but activists on social media said a car bomb was responsible.

Dozens of people were wounded, particularly fighters, according to Abdel Rahman who said the base was “almost completely destroyed” and that nearby buildings were damaged.

The Ajnad al-Qawqaz group includes hundreds of Caucasian fighters and is battling alongside the Fateh al-Sham Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, to repel a Syrian regime advance in the southeast of Idlib province.

The area has seen intense clashes following a regime offensive aimed at seizing a strategically vital highway between Damascus and second city Aleppo.

The Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of activists across Syria, said regime forces had seized more than 60 villages in the area since December 25.

An alliance dominated by Fateh al-Sham controls much of Idlib province where there are regular car bombings, often blamed on disputes between armed factions.

Some residents blame the Islamic State group for such attacks, although the group has no open presence in the province. (France24)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NBS to release 179 reports on economy

— 8th January 2018

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is to release no fewer than 179 reports on different sectors of the economy this year. According to the 2018 tentative data release calendar posted on the bureau’s Website, the NBS is expected to release 40 data in the first quarter. According to the calendar analysed by NAN, the…

  • Yuletide: Police investigate two fire incidents in Enugu

    — 8th January 2018

    The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced full scale investigation into two separate fire incidents in Enugu city that occurred during the Yuletide and destroyed property worth millions of Naira. The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday that police operatives of Ogui Division in Enugu had begun investigations into…

  • Four reportedly drown in Kebbi river

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Four people, at the weekend, reportedly drown in a river at Damana village of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi state. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were making attempt to cross the river with barefoot, while inadvertently followed the wrong path in the river. It was learnt that the victims were…

  • News Year killings: Osun lawmaker calls for de-radicalistion policies

    — 8th January 2018

    A lawmaker in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called for intense measures that will produce de-radicalization of all militants and aggressor groups or individual as continued incidence of bloodletting being experienced in the country was not acceptable. Similarly, he advocated implementations of policies and reports that will de-escalate tension and…

  • FG ignored our calls –Ortom

    — 8th January 2018

    • SERAP urges UN to hold special session on killings • You’ve betrayed democracy, promoted genocide, Hagher tells Buhari By Murphy Ganagana, Jos, Godwin Tsa and Fred Ezeh, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, and   Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos Barely one week after armed herdsmen invaded six communities in Benue State, killing no fewer than 50 persons,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share