LARA

Lara Oshiomhole’s love for plantain

— 19th August 2018

Ex-Governor of Edo state and the national chairman of the ruling party APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s wife, Lara, has finally opened up on her life. While many people know her as Lara, the amiable wife of the former labour president said her name is pronounced ‘eeyara’.

“I am an African, so it is easy to adapt to Nigeria. Nigerians are all about family as in Cape Verde where I come from.”

“My first language is Dutch. I did not experience culture shock in Nigeria because I have travelled a lot as a flight attendant.

I have been exposed to various cultures. Nigerians are warm, acceptable and make you a part of their family.”

She further told Society Gists how much she loves plantain. “I love plantain, I don’t eat pepper, though I am learning to cook Nigerian food.

My favourite colour is pink, I don’t like a lot of jewellery but I love to be comfortable.”

It would be recalled that some quarters rumored at some point that she has influenced her husband’s dress sense lately, but Lara told us this might not be far from the truth, “I may have influenced my husband’s style, but I don’t choose his clothes.

He is very calm at home and a loving father to his children and does not take any political fight home. He’s a loving husband. I have pet dog called Sardine.”

