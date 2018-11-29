Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, who represented Oyo South senatorial district from 2011 to 2015, is the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A lawyer by profession, Lanlehin, speaks on factors that will determine winners of the 2019 general elections.

What is your assessment of the current political situation in Oyo State?

I think the situation of politics and governance in Oyo State is one that is very sad, particularly governance. If you look at the position of the state as at today and the welfare of our people, it is that of sad tales. Go to town and talk to people, listen to the media, you will discover that our people are in pain because the economy of the state is in jeopardy. If you talk to them, you will discover that there are a lot of things that our people lack. There are some things they should get as rights normally, which they don’t get. A lot of our youth are out of jobs, most of them don’t have employment, and there is no hope of such, because the present government has completely neglected the welfare of our people. It has concentrated on whatever it has concentrated on to the detriment of the welfare of our people.

The constitution of our land makes the security and welfare of our people the centrepiece of governance. No matter what you do, people should be at the centre of all policies. They should be the end beneficiaries of such policies. What do we have today? We have a government that is very care free about what people think, what they feel and about their welfare, and does not shy away from saying so. Apart from saying so, you can see from the results of policies of government that our people are in pain. So, I will say that be it commerce, be it industry, be it infrastructure, schools, health, regular payment of salaries, there is none where I can give the government a pass mark.

At times, the government may want to point to some infrastructure it has done. But the infrastructure that the government is laying claim to, none of them is of any benefit to our people, of any economic or strategic benefits, of any great impact to our people and many of them have not even been completed up till now, he is almost eight years in office.

Do you want to talk about a lot of dualised roads in Ibadan? They are still ongoing almost eight years in office. Do you want to talk of the schools that are badly architecturally positioned? The schools were built in such a way that they are in clusters and does not give room for light and ventilation. They are clustered together instead of a simple and functional school that we are used to, such that if there is no electricity supply to the new structures built by the present government in some schools, the places will be in semi-darkness. These projects cost a huge amount of money.

So, I want to say honestly that the people of Oyo State have had the misfortune of being governed by the person, who does not have an affection for the people, who does not have the interest of the people

at heart, who does not care for the teeming youth who are out there pounding the street looking for jobs or looking for jobs that are not there. So, without much ado, one can see that honestly for almost eight years, this state has been in a very terrible state because the man at the helms of affairs, Abiola Ajimobi, does not, in my own opinion, care for our people and the welfare of our people. He has not applied himself diligently enough towards their welfare.

Are you saying all these based on the fact that you have fallen out with him politically? The two of you were together in the same political party in 2011.

No. I have always advocated people-centred policies from day one when we were in the same party. I have always insisted that you must look at our people from the prism of the need to provide for their welfare, no matter how small. You must come down from your Olympian horse and listen to our people, interact with them, and listen to genuine advices that will make you to provide things that will be in their interest. What I am saying is not a rocket science. It is what you can see. If you go to the inner cities, even towns and villages around, and anywhere in Oyo State, there are teeming number of people, who are out there that don’t have a job. The agricultural lands are all there, lying fallow, wasted and not being tilled optimally.