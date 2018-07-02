The Sun News
Landlord goes berserk, kills tenant’s son with pestle

— 2nd July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a landlord for allegedly hitting and killing his tenant’s four-year-old son with a pestle.

The landlord, Sunday Omosule, and resident of No. 23, Adeoye Street, Oko Baale, Onipanu, Ota, was arrested, on Sunday, by the police, after he hit and killed the boy, Joseph Sunday Akpan.

According to the spokesperson of the police command in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, police at the Onipanu Divisional headquarters, had received a distress call on Sunday, that the suspect had gone berserk and used pestle to chase his tenants around.

The suspect, Oyeyemi added, in the process used the pestle to first hit the mother of the deceased on the arm, after which he used it to hit four year old Akpan on the head.

On receiving the information, however, the DPO in charge of Onipanu Division,  SP Sangobiyi Johnson, led his men to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be under spiritual attacks which always makes him to behave erratically.

“The mother of the deceased who also sustained injury has been taken to the hospital where she is responding to treatment, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation,” Oyeyemi stated.

 

