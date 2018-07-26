By providing an efficient and effective waste disposal, landfills ultimately protect human health and the environment. A healthy environment supports a healthy community. Acho Orabuchi The increasing presence of piles of garbage (trash) along streets, roads, and market squares in Imo State present a great threat to human health and the environment. The irony is that there are available technologies to manage waste in order to reduce the potential impact. Municipal solid waste can be treated sustainably by maximizing the value from it as resource materials and energy while minimizing the visual and environmental impact. Protect this environment; it is the only one available. Most aspects of our lives are linked with the environment. The quality of the air we breathe, the safety of our food and drinking water, the land we live and work on, and the manner on which we spend our recreational time outdoors hinge on the condition of the environment. For our families, we want the healthiest environment possible. READ ALSO: LAWMA, environmentalists, others combat waste in Nigeria The development and implementation of a sound environmental policy to protect Imo State’s human and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development is very important to all Imo State citizens. That is even more reason why the environmental protection agency in Imo State must have the goal of clean air, clean water, and safe management of wastes generated in the State as part of their environmental responsibilities. It must be emphasized that any financial resources dedicated to environmental issues should not be looked at as an expense but rather as an investment in the health, safety, and welfare of all Imo State citizens. To this end, I am proposing a comprehensive management of municipal solid waste generated in Imo State. Adequate and effective management of municipal solid waste is very necessary for a sustainable economic development and healthy living in this state. While there are serious concerns about municipal solid waste management in the state, I must commend the state leadership for the efforts made so far towards environmental protection. My suggestion or proposal is offered only as a supplement to the state leadership on-going effort towards this problem.

The question then is what is municipal solid waste and why is it important to manage it effectively? Municipal solid waste is a subset of solid waste and is defined as a solid waste resulting from or incidental to municipal, community, commercial, institutional, and recreational activities, including garbage, rubbish, ashes, and street cleaning debris, dead animals, abandoned automobiles, and any other solid waste other than industrial solid waste (US EPA, 1996). Let us look at why municipal solid waste management is very important and necessary at this time than in the past. The fact that Imo State is home to abundant human and natural resources has proved to be a blessing and responsibility. These abundant resources make Imo State a desirable place to live and work especially in its major urban centers such as Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe etc, to name just a few. This has prompted tremendous growth in the state. In addition, with such growth comes a host of waste generation, disposal and management issues especially municipal solid wastes that must be addressed to protect the public health and the environment due to increased urban growth. For instance, more people mean more residential and commercial development, which inevitably results in more municipal solid waste generation. If the increased municipal solid waste is not properly managed, the citizens of Imo State would be in danger of being exposed to infectious diseases resulting from decomposed municipal waste scattered all over shopping centers, market squares and roadways.