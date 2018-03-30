The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review
30th March 2018 - Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote
30th March 2018 - Edith 08144346869
30th March 2018 - Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request
30th March 2018 - Russia 2018: FIFA shuns Nigerian referees
30th March 2018 - Iheancho to undergo late fitness test today
30th March 2018 - NPFL: Katsina United stops Akwa United
30th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Fanendo Adi, 4 others may get Eagles call up
30th March 2018 - Again, our champions in early crash
30th March 2018 - Mistakes nouveau riche celebrities make
Home / Business / Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review

Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review

— 30th March 2018

Maduka Nweke

Stakeholders, including professional bodies and civil society organisations, that attended the public hearing conducted by Lagos State government on the controversial Land Use Charge (LUC)were sharply divided along their professions.

The public hearing that took place on Tuesday, March, 27 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, inside the Lagos State Assembly Complex, saw a lot of the stakeholders demanding total reversal of the new Lagos State LUC Law, 2018, to status quo.

Maintaining that the state government has no justification for the increment as the economy is biting hard on the masses, Mr. Fitzgerald Umah, the Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Lagos State chapter, urged the state government to repeal the law and return to the status quo, to help Lagosians in view of the hardship they are facing.

Chukwuka Ikwuazom, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, thanked the House for letting them air their views on the controversial law, suggesting that regulations that provide for reliefs and grand concessions are made a part of the principal law. According to him, this will inspire more confidence in the people and also avoid being altered in the process. He also appealed for more time to enable his branch to study the amended law and send in a memorandum.

Furthermore, Mr. Olurogba Orimolade, Chairman of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), commended the adoption of market value as the basis for determining property assessment. He also noted that a lot of ignorance has surrounded the issue of market value and reliefs as presented in the LUC Law, and advised that it should be addressed. He, however, requested that the House grants his association extra period to put up a technical report on the debated law.

Also, Chairman of Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Lagos State, Mr. Orimolade, faulted the way properties are being assessed in the state, adding that new charges are almost equivalent to the annual income of the property owners.

A representative of National Association of Private Schools Owners Association, Mr. Joseph Idornigie, urged the government to exempt private schools from LUC. Idornigie, who noted that private schools owners were offering social services and parents were paying taxes already, said it would be double taxation if the schools should also pay taxes. While explaining some of the points, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, decried people’s disregard for legislative procedure and practices.

Addressing the hearing, Speaker, House of Assembly, Obasa who gave a keynote address mentioned that this will be the first time since 2003 the House will witness such an outpouring of the crowd in any bill passing process, which simply indicates that the LUC issue concerns the majority of Lagos residents.

“It has been said that the Lagos State population will increase over the next years and so the state needs to look inward for means of revenue generation as we cannot solely rely on federal allocation alone,” said Obasa, noting that “it is the contribution we make as citizens that will pave way for the future generation.”

However, the representative of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), after submitting their memorandum, recommended that assessment of properties for valuation should be carried out by professional bodies alone, and the process should carry on for about three to five years in order to give room for an accurate valuation. He further advised that empty properties should be exempted from taxation, stating that pensioners, as represented in the law, should not be limited to Lagos State pensioners alone but should cut across other retirees in the state as well. He further expressed support for government proposition on further reduction of rates as stated earlier by the Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade.

Godwin Alenka, Chairman, Estate Agents Commission Association, Lagos branch, advised that government should engage estate agents in the state to ensure remittance of tax, as they are the ones closer to property owners and can hold them accountable.

Abiola Sanni, a property owner and a professor of Law of Taxation, added that valuation process should be made robust and inclusive. He advised that adequate provisions be made for the process to make it a successful one. The Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State, which also called for a reversal, said the masses would bear the burden if the new law was allowed to operate.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Mutairu Olumegbon, its General Secretary, asked the government to clarify whether the new charge was on the land or the property on it. “The charges are highly exorbitant to the level that it will go back to the poor masses because it is from what we collect from people that we will pay the government,” he said.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review

— 30th March 2018

Maduka Nweke Stakeholders, including professional bodies and civil society organisations, that attended the public hearing conducted by Lagos State government on the controversial Land Use Charge (LUC)were sharply divided along their professions. The public hearing that took place on Tuesday, March, 27 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, inside the Lagos State Assembly Complex, saw a…

  • Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote

    — 30th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Alhaji Aliko Dangote does not need any introduction especially in the Nigerian business world. A former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Dangote sits as Chairman of many quoted and non quoted companies in Nigeria. He serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dangote Industries Limited. He successfully transformed…

  • Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request

    — 30th March 2018

    .It’s height of political vendetta –Govt Fred Itua, Abuja, with online reports Senate has rejected Kaduna State’s $350 million World Bank loan request. All three Senators from Kaduna, Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hukunyi, Danjuma La’ah and Bala Ibn Na’Allah, kicked against the loan and added that approving the loan request for the state will further impoverish…

  • Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

    — 30th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state. The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the…

  • Osinbajo, Tinubu, PDP trade words

    — 30th March 2018

    • Buhari: We seek to replace poverty with prosperity • Don’t be used again, PDP replies ex-Lagos gov  Ismail Omipidan; Moshood Adebayo; Juliana Taiwo; Chinelo Obogo; Ndubuisi Orji The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, yesterday, turned the 10th Bola Tinubu colloquium to a platform to showcase its achievements in the last three years, especially in human capital development,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share