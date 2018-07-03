Land of cultists: Youths hold the aces

Sunday Ani

The other day, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, delivered a frightening salvo when he said that six out of every 10 youths in Lagos State were cultists. Speak at a town hall meeting, he said the increase in cultism in the state had reached such an alarming stage that a state of emergency should be declared on it.

His words: “I asked one of my officers to do an in-depth research on the reasons for the increase in cultism among the young ones. At the end, it was revealed that six out of every 10 children are into cultism. This is not good for the growth of our country. They join to avoid intimidation by their peers.

They also join so that they can have an edge over girls in communities.”

Edgal blamed parents for the ugly development: “It is a shame that we, the parents, have failed woefully. Majority of us are even afraid to talk to our children. We fear to tell them the truth. Some of you keep quiet when you see your children doing the wrong thing so that people will not hear you talking to them. Some of you are outrightly afraid of your children and it is a shame. Some of us don’t sleep at home to monitor what our children are doing. How many times have you paid a surprise visit to your children’s school and how many times have you checked what is in your children’s rooms and their bags to know what they bring into your home? We arrested some children between 1am and 2am during initiation into cult groups. These children were between the ages of 15 and 20. Tell me how a child of 15 will leave the parent’s house at such an unholy hour without their parent’s knowledge. Go back home and take charge of your children, as we are losing them to drugs, crime and cultism.”

Cultism among children barely out of diapers is not restricted to Lagos State. Recently, the Bayelsa State government announced the expulsion of four students of the Central Epie Secondary School, Opolo-Epie, for engaging in cult-related activities within the school premises. The students were alleged

to have attacked and injured an SSS3 student, as well as endangering the life of other students and disrupting smooth academic activities.

The four suspected teenage cultists, who were armed with an assault rifle, had stormed the school after scaling the fence, where they threatened to kill an SSS3 student but they were unable to carry out the act as a detachment of policemen from the area command was deployed to the school.

The scourge in the state is such that the commissioner for information and strategy, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, is begging churches to help. The commissioner for education, Jonathan Obuebite, warned that no school in the state should re-admit the students without clearance from the state government.

Indeed, cultism has become entrenched in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, and environs. Now and again, streets are littered with the corpses of suspected cult members. So, people now live in fear. Two youths were shot dead in the night of May 29, in the Sandfill area, while two other corpses were found at Good news Junction and Punch Road the following day. Two dead bodies of suspected cultists were also discovered in Ebele, while one dead body was found on Biogbolo road.

It was gathered that one of the victims, popularly known as T. Juice, from Ogbia Local Government Area, and who was a known member of the Greenlander group, was trailed to a restaurant and shot dead at close range while he was eating. His assailants were said to have shot him in the head to ensure that he did not survive. However, his partner on the list to be eliminated escaped by the whiskers as he vamoosed before the shooting started. In all, eight persons were wasted in the area within two days.

In Rivers State, blood is flowing. On Tuesday, May 28, suspected cultists reportedly killed three persons, including a pastor, when they raided Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area. The gunmen, who were alleged to be members of the Iceland cult, stormed the community in the morning to seek revenge, as it was also alleged that a rival cult group, Deygbam, recently sacked Iceland group from the community.

Investigations revealed that the three victims were innocent residents, who might have been gunned down because the killers wanted to cause a scare in the area.

“Iceland boys invaded our community today and killed three innocent persons. The boys came at about 7am this morning and started shooting sporadically. They killed Friday Nsirim, a commercial motorcycle operator. They also killed a hunter at Omuobizu area of Ibaa. They later killed a pastor of a church called Teke. They said the pastor prepared charms for the Deygbam boys. We are calling on the security operatives and the governor of the state to intervene in the killings in our community,” a source volunteered.

Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, has also been under siege for sometime, after cult members unleashed terror on the city. No fewer than eight persons were killed in a three-day onslaught between two rival cult groups in Ilorin recently.

The story is the same in other parts of Nigeria. From the east to west, north and south, it has been a sad tale of numerous lives lost to violent cult activities marshalled by young people. It has got to a point where cult groups now force people to join them, and those who refuse to do their bidding always pay dearly for their temerity.

A few weeks ago, Lori Eyituoyo Peter, staff of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, narrated how he was shot for refusing to join a cult group. Peter expressed gratitude to God that he survived gunshots fired at him by a cult leader for refusing to join his group. He said: “On July 24, 2017, I was going to work very early in the morning when I was accosted by four men who claimed they knew me. I looked at them but I could not make up whether I had met them before or not. I greeted them but became scared when they surrounded me. I wanted to run but the man I suspected to be their leader warned that I should not try any funny move. I asked what they needed from me, as I thought they were robbers.

“The one I suspected to be their leader said I should follow them to a dark corner. I obeyed, fervently praying for an opportunity to escape, but it never came. At the corner, he warned that I should listen attentively to him. He then introduced himself as the leader of Aiye confraternity and others as his members. He said the group had a period of grace to recruit more members and that he had been monitoring my movements and decided to recruit me as I would be useful to their society.

“I was miffed by his statements and I told him that I am a child of God and that I would not join a cult group. He got angry and started shouting, asking me questions that I could not answer. As he was shouting, I thought people would come to my rescue but nobody did. He asked me if I meant that they were children of the Devil. I kept quiet and he asked if he was not worthy to ask me questions. He became angrier when I asked him to allow me to go. At that point, he said ‘get what you want’ and he shot me in the leg. I fell down and he told me that it was just the beginning and, for refusing to join them, they had declared me an enemy of their group. They left me in a pool of my own blood. It was when they had gone that people came to my rescue.”