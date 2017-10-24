The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Lamido writes PDP on 2019 presidency
24th October 2017 - Crocodile Smile: Army arrests bishop, 18 others for robbery
24th October 2017 - Evans fights back
24th October 2017 - Police kill Ghana’s deputy, Kwaze, in Taraba
24th October 2017 - 2019: Adamawa APC dumps Atiku for Buhari
24th October 2017 - The reality of poverty in Nigeria
24th October 2017 - Adeniran’s quest for PDP chairmanship
24th October 2017 - Osun’s remarkable investment in mass education
24th October 2017 - Learning the ropes from Lagos judiciary
24th October 2017 - How ATM, mobile phone thieves defraud Nigerians
Home / Cover / National / Lamido writes PDP on 2019 presidency

Lamido writes PDP on 2019 presidency

— 24th October 2017

By Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the  2019 general elections, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has  formally informed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to contest the presidential election on its platform. Lamido declared his interest to contest the 2019 presidential election in a letter addressed to all card-carrying members of the party. The former governor, while stating that there is no alternative to the PDP, said the opposition party must  lead the country into bright, progressive, productive and innovative future. “The PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a united people with a common and assured destiny. To the world, Nigeria must demonstrate our confidence, tenacity in our ability and capacity to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us. We have more than new talents In the PDP to drive the process. “It is against this background that l offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in 2019, if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag. “I am, by no means, claiming to be the only capable material any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag, and, I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run. “My hope and prayer is that, at the end of all the processes, which I hope will be open, fair, transparent and credible, is to give Nigerians in 2019, the candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria. This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019; it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution.”

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lamido writes PDP on 2019 presidency

— 24th October 2017

By Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the  2019 general elections, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has  formally informed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to contest the presidential election on its platform. Lamido declared his interest to contest the 2019 presidential election in a letter addressed to all card-carrying…

  • Crocodile Smile: Army arrests bishop, 18 others for robbery

    — 24th October 2017

    Nineteen people, among them, an ordained Bishop, have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile II in the South South and South West, for armed robbery, kidnapping and cult activities in Akwa Ibom State. It was learnt that the Bishop, identified as Uwah Mfon and other suspects who…

  • Evans fights back

    — 24th October 2017

    Tells judge, ‘you can’t hear my case’  In-law freed by court By Lukman Olabiyi Attempt by the Lagos State Government to arraign kidnap suspect, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, on two separate charges yesterday suffered set back as the defendant rebuffed his arraignment before the State High Court, Igbosere. Inability of the court to take his plea…

  • Police kill Ghana’s deputy, Kwaze, in Taraba

    — 24th October 2017

    From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Men of the Taraba State Police Command have killed notorious militant, Nyamadue, who was reportedly the second-in-command to wanted criminal, Terwase Kwaza, also known as Ghana. Commissioner of Police (CP), David Akinremi, disclosed this, yesterday, when he addressed the media on developments in the state. Akinremi said Nyamadue was killed by…

  • 2019: Adamawa APC dumps Atiku for Buhari

    — 24th October 2017

    We know those who are for us –Atiku’s aide By Ismail Omipidan In the build-up to the 2019 presidential poll, stakeholders in Adamawa State All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, dumped former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari. Adamawa APC reiterated that Buhari remains its candidate for the party’s…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share