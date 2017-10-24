Lamido writes PDP on 2019 presidency

By Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has formally informed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to contest the presidential election on its platform. Lamido declared his interest to contest the 2019 presidential election in a letter addressed to all card-carrying members of the party. The former governor, while stating that there is no alternative to the PDP, said the opposition party must lead the country into bright, progressive, productive and innovative future. “The PDP must rekindle in Nigeria a new hope, a united people with a common and assured destiny. To the world, Nigeria must demonstrate our confidence, tenacity in our ability and capacity to address our domestic regional and global challenges that confront us. We have more than new talents In the PDP to drive the process. “It is against this background that l offer myself to vie for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in 2019, if my party finds me worthy to fly its flag. “I am, by no means, claiming to be the only capable material any PDP member given the trust and support can fly our flag, and, I expect many more aspirants will express the desire to run. “My hope and prayer is that, at the end of all the processes, which I hope will be open, fair, transparent and credible, is to give Nigerians in 2019, the candidate who will lead the party and Nigeria. This is because there is no alternative to PDP in 2019; it will be a defining moment in the Nigerian political evolution.”