Lamido commends Dickson’s project drives

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former governor of Jigawa State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has commended his Bayelsa State counterpart, Henry Seriake Dickson, for promoting the culture and traditions of the Ijaw people, as well as for being a true ambassador of his people.

A statement by Chief Press secretary to the Governor Dickson, Mr. Francis Ottah –Agbo, quoted Lamido as making the commendation during the inauguration of a pavilion in the governor’s country home of Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Lamido eulogised Governor Dickson for constructing the edifice, noting that through the singular act, the governor has endeared himself to the people.

He said he was consumed by the magnificence of the pavilion, which is aimed at promoting oneness, adding that, Nigerians have the responsibility of promoting integration among the various peoples of the nation.

In his remarks, Governor Dickson, who expressed appreciation to Alhaji Lamido for taking out time to inaugurate projects in the state, explained that the edifice was in honour of the founder of Toru Orua community and his great grandfather, King Kpadia.

He lamented that before the coming of his administration in 2012, communities used to hold meetings in un-conducive places, but now the narrative is changing with the new pavilions.

According to the governor, the pavilion named King Kpadia Memorial Square is for the people to hold meetings and other events, while urging the elders and people to take good care of the facility.

In a brief introductory remarks, Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Mr. Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, said the pavilion was one of many built by the state government, noting that, many of such pavilions would be inaugurated during the planned Thank-You tour of the governor.

One of the highpoints of the occasion was the visit to the palace of the King of Tarakiri Kingdom, HRM King Richardford Orukaribai Koroye by Alhaji Lamido, along with members of his presidential campaign team.