Lalong’s wife tasks Plateau women on children immunisation

Gyang Bere, Jos

Wife of Plateau State Governor, Mrs. Regina Lalong, has challenged women in Plateau State to avail their children for immunisation against measles.

Mrs. Lalong lamented the increasing statistic of unvaccinated children in the country and admonished women to take campaign against the killer disease serious.

The governor’s wife disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the flag-off of National Measles Vaccination campaign, at SDA Primary School, Laranto, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She was accompanied by wife of the Deputy Governor, Abigail Tyoden, and Veronica Pwajok, Wife of member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives. Mrs. Lalong said the present campaign was to avert children from being crippled, blind and mentally retarded.

She lamented the pathetic condition of children living with disability and caution parents on the habit of denying children access to immunisation on the bases of cultural and other believes.

Her words, “I appreciate the Federal Government for the drastic measures it has taken to ensure that Nigeria is polio free. The campaign against measles is a collective one, parents who have children living with disability will attest to the fact that taking care of such special children is not an easy task.

“It is based on this that I am challenging all women in Plateau to make their children available for this vaccination. You should ensure that your children are vaccinated and recorded in the hand care as evidence because it is our responsibility to take care of them.”

Executive Secretary of Primary Healthcare Board, Plateau State, Dr. Miapkwap Livinus, vowed to sanction school that denied children access to the vaccine.

“We will not take it likely with schools that refused to accept this vaccine, it is safe for the children and they should be allow to take it in the interest of healthy living and fight against measles in Nigeria.”

Coordinator of World Health Organisation (WHO), Plateau State, Mr. Williams Bassi Wadzingi, said Nigeria accounted for the highest burden of measles globally with 3.3 million unimmunised children.

“Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children especially those under five years of age. Despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines, Nigeria accounts for the highest burden of measles globally with 3.3 million unimmunised children followed by India with 2.9 million.

“Due to persistently low routine immunization coverage, supplemental immunisation campaigns are conducted to provide a second opportunity to reach unimmunised children. WHO and partners are in full support of the government efforts to achieve measles elimination in Nigeria.”