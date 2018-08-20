– The Sun News
LALONG

Lalong’s financier defects to contest governorship seat in PDP

— 20th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and kinsman of Governor Simon Lalong who was his chief financier during the 2015 governorship election, Dr. Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the 2019 governorship election.

Shitgurum, who declared for the governorship seat, on Saturday, at the PDP ward office, Kwande and PDP Local Government Office Doemak, Quapan council, said Governor Lalong has failed to provide credible leadership for the state.

Shitgurum had, at the weekend, dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) and officially flag off his campaign to contest the governorship seat against Governor Simon Lalong.

“I supported Governor Simon Lalong to ensure he was elected in 2015 to bring the desire development in the state, but he his lacking, I will actually take over to provide the needed leadership for the people at the grassroots.

“All the need is to provide them with security, roads, hospitals and schools. I will also ensure good agricultural policies and create employment opportunities with my wealth of experience as a businessman”.

The PDP chairman of Quapan Local Government Area, Hon. Raymond Dangwam, who received  Dr. Shitgurum with hundreds of his supporters described him as an asset to  PDP and expressed happiness for him to indicate interest to contest election in the PDP.

READ ALSO: 2 electrocuted in Anambra

“We learnt of how you helped Governor Lalong, as a citizen of Plateau state from the Southern zone to become the Governor of Plateau State in 2015 but we are now happier that you are back to your root the PDP to contest the same seat.

“We want to assure you that thousands of people will defect from the APC because of you. We are ready to receive them, we shall set a date to receive them and I assure you thousands will join you”.

Dr. Bawa had earlier visited the chairman Quapan Traditional Council and Longpan chiefdom Emmanuel Dabang to seek royal blessings.

“This is good news that my son is contesting for Governorship, I know that leadership comes from God, but I give you my blessings, anywhere you go you will be successful, however let it not be a do or die affairs, just focus on God”.

Related Articles

