The Sun News
Latest
23rd September 2017 - Lalong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau
23rd September 2017 - Apapa gridlocks over soon — FRSC
23rd September 2017 - FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo
23rd September 2017 - Iran tests missile despite Trump pressure
23rd September 2017 - Boko Haram: Aisha Buhari, others unveil initiative for women, IDPs
23rd September 2017 - 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu
23rd September 2017 - GTBank Fashion Weekend Set to Showcase “Africa’s Finest” This November
23rd September 2017 - M.I’s rebuff doesn’t bother me; he remains my idol –Kead, rapper
23rd September 2017 - MMM donates borehole to community
23rd September 2017 - CRUEL FATE
Home / National / Lalong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau

Lalong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau

— 23rd September 2017

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has sworn in Justice Yakubu Dakwak as the Acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of the former chief judge, Justice Pius Damulak.

Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday in Jos, Lalong said that the swearing in of Dakwak was in line with the provisions of the law.

“Today’s swearing in of my Lord, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau, is in keeping with judicial precedence and the time-tested tradition of succession on the bench by seniority.

“Nature abhors a vacuum and so does the Judiciary. I have therefore considered it imperative to exercise without delay the duty of swearing in an Acting Chief Judge for the state.

“Through the administration of the oath of allegiance in keeping with the provision of section 271(2) (3) and particularly sub section (4) of the 1999 constitution as amended, the process for the confirmation or appointment of the substantive Chief Judge shall follow constitutionally laid down procedure and this shall commence immediately,” he said.

Lalong expressed the hope that the new judge would work closely with all stakeholders in the judiciary to fight against corruption, mal-administration and misappropriation of finds in the country.

He added that a clean judiciary was the altar for the sanitisation of any country, punishment for crime, remedy for injuries and the enthronement of respect for the rule of law.

“At this crucial time of our nation’s fight against corruption and all forms of mal-administration and misappropriation of our common wealth, all eyes are on you to do the needful.

“This you can achieve by joining hands with all stakeholders in the judiciary to sanitise our nation; this is so because it represents the hope for the groaning masses for a redeemable future for posterity,’’ he said.

Lalong reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that it provided the necessary support and statutory requirement of office to enable the judiciary to function effectively.

He also promised to ensure that the independence of the judiciary remained sacrosanct.

In an acceptance speech, Dakwak pledged to ensure that the affairs of the judiciary in the state were run in accordance with the law.

Dakwak also said that the judiciary would fight against corruption in what ever form it appeared as it was capable of weakening the judiciary.

The acting CJ said that rules of court would be reviewed with the aim of ensuring speedy trials.

“I will ensure that in running the affairs of the judiciary of this state, I stick to observance of the provisions of the constitution.

“As an institution, the judiciary will fight against corruption in whatever way or shape it rears its ugly head, this is because corruption makes the judiciary weak.

“I will look into the rules of court, with a view to ensuring speedy trials and disposal of matters,” he said. (NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lalong swears in Dakwak as Acting Chief Judge of Plateau

— 23rd September 2017

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has sworn in Justice Yakubu Dakwak as the Acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of the former chief judge, Justice Pius Damulak. Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday in Jos, Lalong said that the swearing in of Dakwak was in line with the provisions of the law….

  • Apapa gridlocks over soon — FRSC

    — 23rd September 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the perennial gridlocks in Apapa area which had spread to other parts of Lagos would soon be a thing of the past. Mr Olalekan Morakinyo, FRSC Head of Operation in Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that traffic lock down was as…

  • FG disbursed N125m loan to micro businesses in Akwa Ibom-Osinbajo

    — 23rd September 2017

    The Federal Government has disbursed N125 million as loans to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Akwa Ibom. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this at the Nationwide MSME Clinics for viable enterprises, Akwa Ibom Edition in Uyo on Saturday. Osinbajo said “about 2,445 Akwa Ibom people have benefitted from the programme across…

  • Boko Haram: Aisha Buhari, others unveil initiative for women, IDPs

    — 23rd September 2017

    Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the President of Nigeria, and her counterparts in Cameroon, Chad and Niger have unveiled a humanitarian support initiative for women and children affected by the Boko Haram crisis. Buhari, at the event organised in conjunction with the UN Population Fund at the margin of the UN General Assembly, said the…

  • 516 police personnel, others participate in fitness exercise in Enugu

    — 23rd September 2017

    No fewer than 516 police personnel and other officers from sister security agencies in Enugu State have participated in a routine monthly fitness exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officers of other security agencies present at the exercise included the Nigeria Prisons and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share