Lalong slams curfew on Jos

Simon Lalong, the Plateau state governor on Thursday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos metropolis.

A terse statement from the Director of Press and Public Affairs in Government House, Dr. Emmanuel Nanle, said the decision was to forestall the breakdown of law and order in view of the crisis in Abia State.

He said: “Following the unfortunate reaction and rumours within the Jos Metropolis in response to the agitation by Independent People of Biafra in South Eastern Nigeria, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has directed an immediate imposition of curfew from dusk to dawn (6pm – 6am) within the Greater Jos – Bukuru Metropolis, until further notice.

“This is to forestall any break down of law and order.

“The Executive Governor has directed the immediate deployment of security personnel to all flash points within the Jos Metropolis to ensure compliance with the curfew and to avert any further breach of the peace.”