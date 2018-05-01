Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants— 1st May 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state.
Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses before the end of his first tenure.
The Governor stated this on Tuesday during the 2018 May Day celebration tag, “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to struggle, Dare to win” organised by Plateau State Councils of NLC/TUC, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos.
“As parts of the Rescue Administration’s efforts in ensuring that civil servants own their own Houses, I have approved the released of N375 million for the purchase of about 800 hectares of land at Rakfiki Area in Bassa Local Government Area for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units.
“Also, through collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) with the support of the Governor, over 600 civil servants have so far benefitted from the Home Renovation Loan of Maximum of N1 million each, each the inception of the scheme in march 2017, thus making the state one of the highest beneficiaries.”
Governor Lalong, who was represented by Head of Service, Izam Azi, promised to look into the issue of salaries withheld as a result of the ‘no work, no pay’ policy by previous administration for Tertiary Institutions and Local Government Staff and said the payment is being delay due to paucity of funds.
He assured the affected Staff that Government is committed to offsetting of the outstanding salaries and appealed for patience as concerted efforts is being made to fulfil the out of court agreement entered with Labour.
Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jibrin Bancir, called on Government to consider the payment of withheld salaries for Local Government and Tertiary Institutions on the basis of ‘No work, No pay’ as it priority to ensure a healthy working relationship with the Labour.
“The NLC is calling on government without delay to pay the balance of e “No work, No pay” it is owing Local Government workers, Primary school Teachers and Tertiary Institutions. The lack of the payment of these legitimate earning after a consent judgement which elapsed on the 31 December, 2017 is unacceptable and all efforts must be on deck to ensure it is cleared for industrial peace and harmony.”
He urged Governor Lalong to ensure the harmonization of minimum wage at the Local Government to bring a relief to the staff and stressed that the action would go along way in improving the economic standard of the average workers at that level of governance.
Comrade Bancir advised government to put in place machineries for the implementation of new minimum wage as it will come with serious challenges when it is announce by the Federal Government.
