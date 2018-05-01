The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants
1st May 2018 - May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries
1st May 2018 - Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu
1st May 2018 - Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses
1st May 2018 - Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan
1st May 2018 - Asset recovery: Panel withdraws Uwajeh’s appointment
1st May 2018 - Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura
1st May 2018 - May Day: Okowa solicits workers’ cooperation
1st May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
1st May 2018 - TERROR: Scores feared dead in Mubi twin bomb blasts
Home / National / Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants
LALONG SERVANTS

Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants

— 1st May 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state.

Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses before the end of his first tenure.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday during the 2018 May Day celebration tag,  “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to struggle, Dare to win” organised by Plateau State Councils of NLC/TUC, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos.

“As parts of the Rescue Administration’s efforts in ensuring that civil servants own their own Houses, I have approved the released of N375 million for the purchase of about 800 hectares of land at Rakfiki Area in Bassa Local Government Area for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units.

“Also, through collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) with the support of the Governor, over 600 civil servants have so far benefitted from the Home Renovation Loan of Maximum of N1 million each, each the inception of the scheme in march 2017, thus making the state one of the highest beneficiaries.”

Governor Lalong, who was represented by Head of Service, Izam Azi, promised to look into the issue of  salaries withheld as a result of the ‘no work, no pay’ policy by previous administration for Tertiary Institutions and Local Government Staff and said the payment is being delay due to paucity of funds.

He assured the affected Staff that Government is committed to offsetting of the outstanding salaries and appealed for patience as concerted efforts is being made to fulfil the out of court agreement entered with Labour.

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Jibrin Bancir, called on Government to consider the payment of withheld salaries for  Local Government and Tertiary Institutions on the basis of ‘No work, No pay’ as it priority to ensure a healthy working relationship with the Labour.

“The NLC is calling on government without delay to pay the balance of e “No work, No pay” it is owing Local Government workers, Primary school Teachers and Tertiary Institutions. The lack of the payment of these legitimate earning after a consent judgement which elapsed on the 31 December, 2017 is unacceptable and all efforts must be on deck to ensure it is cleared for industrial peace and harmony.”

He urged Governor Lalong to ensure the harmonization of minimum wage at the Local Government to bring a relief to the staff and stressed that the action would go along way in improving the economic standard of the average workers at that level of governance.

Comrade Bancir advised government to put in place machineries for the implementation of new minimum wage as it will come with serious challenges when it is announce by the Federal Government.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LALONG SERVANTS

Lalong releases N375m to purchase land for civil servants

— 1st May 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has released N375 million for the purchase of 800 hectares of land for the construction of mass Low Cost Housing Units for Civil Servants in the state. Lalong said his administration is determined to ensure that most civil servants in the state own their own houses…

  • REVITALISATION INDUSTRIES

    May Day: Enugu workers advocates revitalisation ailing industries

    — 1st May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Workers of Enugu State have called on the state government to revamp key industries, companies and corporations in the state to create more job opportunities to the teeming youths and school leavers. They noted that the high rate of unemployment has become a time-bomb for the nation which needed urgent solution to…

  • FOREST GUARDS

    Equip forest guards to end herders attacks – Prof Sharubutu

    — 1st May 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna President, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Professor Garba Sharubutu, has called on the Federal Government to recruit and equip forest guards to end the menace of ‘unidentified’ herdsmen attacks across the country. The university don believed that the neglect of critical forest protectors by successive administrations over the years was making protection…

  • DELTA VARSITY

    Delta re-awards contracts in own varsity campuses

    — 1st May 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has approved the re-award of contracts for the construction of infrastructure in the Asaba and Abraka campuses of the state-owned university. While Asaba campus has one project approval, Abraka campus has two projects, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who made this known at the…

  • Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan

    — 1st May 2018

    NAN Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May 27, as 1st Ramadan, 1438 AH, signifying the commencement of the annual long-month fast by Muslims. Abubakar announced the sighting of the new moon, in Sokoto, on Friday, in a broadcast. Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in various states of…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share