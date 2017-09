The Plateau State Government has lifted the dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier imposed in the state capital, Jos, following a reported clash in the area.

The curfew was imposed on September 14, on the order of Governor Simon Lalong after the clash that erupted caused panic in the state.

In a statement signed the state’s Director, Press & Public Affairs, Samuel Emmanuel Nanle, said Governor Lalong became satisfied with the normalcy and security that has returned in the area and therefore, approved the relaxation of the earlier curfew.