– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Lalong lauds Muslims for peaceful Sallah in Plateau
24th August 2018 - Police kill two bandits, recover arms in Kaduna
24th August 2018 - Imo community backs lawmaker over alleged refusal of N50m oath-taking
24th August 2018 - How I conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, by Ahmed Mazloum
24th August 2018 - APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support
24th August 2018 - MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax
24th August 2018 - ‘If you lose your character, you have lost everything in life’
24th August 2018 - Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens
24th August 2018 - My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant
24th August 2018 - An anti-crime agency in retrospect
Home / National / Lalong lauds Muslims for peaceful Sallah in Plateau
PLATEAU

Lalong lauds Muslims for peaceful Sallah in Plateau

— 24th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong has commended the people of the State for the peaceful celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, in Plateau State.

Governor Lalong stated this when the Muslim community in the state paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, in Jos.

He commended the Muslim community for conducting themselves in a manner that promoted peaceful co-existence, urging faithful to pray for peace as we approach the elections.

READ ALSO: Police kill two bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

Governor Lalong used the occasion to solicit support for the administration, adding that, “We are supporting President Buhari because he is a good man who has the interest of the nation and the press at heart”.

Emir of Wase and State Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Dr Mohammed Haruna Sambo, commended the governor for the sponsor of the highest number of Muslim pilgrims for the 2018 hajj  exercise.

Sambo applauded the governor for operating an all-inclusive government as he prayed for the peace of the nation.

The occasion, which attracted a cross section of the Muslim Ummah and members of the state’s executive council, also witnessed the traditional braking of kola and the sharing of goodwill.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PLATEAU

Lalong lauds Muslims for peaceful Sallah in Plateau

— 24th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong has commended the people of the State for the peaceful celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, in Plateau State. Governor Lalong stated this when the Muslim community in the state paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, in Jos. He commended the Muslim community for conducting themselves in…

  • KADUNA

    Police kill two bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

    — 24th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Kaduna State Police Command, on Thursday, said men of the command engaged armed bandits in gun duel and killed two suspected bandits around Birni Gwari. Briefing newsmen on the success recorded by the command in its fight against crime in Kaduna State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration,…

  • LAWMAKER

    Imo community backs lawmaker over alleged refusal of N50m oath-taking

    — 24th August 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The people of Awo-Omamma community, which is the largest clan in Oru East State Constituency, have berated the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly over the continued suspension of its representative in the Assembly, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo. The community claimed that their representatives was being persecuted for his refusal…

  • APC UK

    APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support

    — 24th August 2018

    Segun Adio New chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, has said the party would win the 2019 election with wide margin in the state. He said this while addressing members of the United Kingdom APC, who visited him at the party’s secretariat in Lagos. Balogun  said his predecessor…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax

    — 24th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Founder, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing sale of 2018 Biafra income tax was part of its annual exercise aimed at achieving the independence of Biafra without violence. Uwazuruike, who…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share