Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road

Lalong lauds Buhari over N348.5bn approval for Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the approval of N348.5 billion by the Federal Executive Council for the dualisation of Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road.

Lalong gave the commendation on Tuesday in a special state broadcast to intimate the people of happenings in the state.

The governor said Plateau had continued to benefit from Federal Government’s interventions in key areas of infrastructural development and social welfare programmes.

“You will recall, during Mr President’s two-day official visit, we made some requests which were closely followed up.

“I am pleased to report to you some positive results.

READ ALSO Admiralty University of Nigeria takes – off October – CNS

“The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum N348.5 billion for the dualisation of Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road and the project is billed to commence this month.

“Approval for reimbursement of over N20 billion we had committed in the construction of various federal road projects has been granted and we are committed to ploughing back the money into projects.

“The long awaited 45 kilometers Baban Lamba-Sharam Road has been awarded at the cost of N19. 39 billion.

“These benefits also include the ongoing construction of the Pankshin-Tapshin-Gambar-Sarakai-Gindiri Road,” he stated.

The governor also praised the President for approving the balance of Mangu Dam project costing about N977 million for immediate completion.

Lalong, in the broadcast, said his administration was committed to tackling issues that were hindering the progress of the state.

He assured the people of the state that those displaced by the recent violent crisis would be returned to their homes.

The governor stated that a committee had been set up for the relocation, reintegration and resettlement of the internally displaced persons in the state, and that the committee had since swung into action.

  1. Tony 14th August 2018 at 5:04 pm
    Foolish governor. Lauding a man who is protecting and aiding his fulani brothers that have killed and are still killing hundreds of your Plateau people. You must be out of your mind.
    Plateau people should pass vote of no confidence in you. You slave to the fulanis .

