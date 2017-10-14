The Sun News
Lalong imposes dust-to-down curfew in Plateau 

— 14th October 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew (6pm to 6am) curfew in Bassa Local Government Area of the state to checkmate the ambush and killing of innocent persons.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, directed security agencies to ensure strick implementation of the curfew order.

He attributed the order to the recurring incidences of attacks in Irigwe chiefdom and neighbouring areas around the Bassa–Vom- Jos South, adjoining borders and the Manchok, Kaduna State adjoining areas with the Irigwe ancestral land.

The Governor, he added, has directed a special military search and security enforcement operation within the aforementioned areas.

“Consequent upon this therefore, in order to guarantee an effective operation and the safety of all law abiding citizens, the Governor has approved the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew over Bassa Local Government Area.”

He noted that all community leaders, village heads, ward heads, district heads and paramount rulers of all areas bordering Irigwe Chiefdom are directed to ensure strict compliance with the curfew order and other specific security measures that would be put in place, to guarantee the peace and security of the entire citizens of the entire Bassa Local Government Area.

Lalong assured that security operatives are under strict instruction to ensure appropriate military-civil relations in the enforcement of all necessary security measures for the good of all.

It would be recalled that there has been persistent protest by Miango youths over the  killing of two of their members, by suspected gunmen.

