Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says his administration shares in the pain and burden of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of herdsmen attacks in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the middle belt state.

He said government is making efforts to relocate the IDPs from various camps across the state to their places of abode.

Lalong discussed this while receiving the technical report of the Committee on the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Government House Jos.

“I wish to let all the IDPs know that, as a government, we truly share in the burden of their challenges. We are not relenting in our efforts and, God willing, it will be a thing of the past.

“I sincerely commend the efforts of the IDP Resettlement Committee. The patriotic zeal you exhibited in the course of carrying out this assignment can be seen from the pains taken to take stock of lives and properties affected, recommendations made on what to be done and strategies for implementation towards lasting solution to the unfortunate incidences.

“I assure you of government’s resolve to study the report and release the white paper for immediate implementation in the spirit of integrity, accountability and transparency in leadership.”

Lalong said his government is striving to fulfil its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property, while addressing head-long the challenges that confront the state.

“The scenario in the state was that of despondency, despair and discomfort. Also, arising from waves of attacks on some communities in Riyom, BarkinLadi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas of the state are loss of lives, properties and land grabbing,” Lalong said.

The governor assured victims that his administration will stand against land grabbing and will tackle anything that could lead to another carnage in the state.

“I gave assurance that there will be no land grabbing and that all displaced persons will be resettled and rehabilitated in their original places of abode.

“Things might be slow in policy implementation, but in the spirit of ‘slowly, but surely”’ as well as patience, we have been able to make some phenomenal achievements in ensuring that peace returns and is sustained.

“As some of our strategic initiatives in engendering peace and security in the state, this administration attracted the establishment of the 205 Combat and Rescue Units in Kerang and Mobile Police Squadron in Shendam, as well as the recent approval to establish Mobile Police Barracks in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi.

“All these are in addition to procurement and distribution of security vehicles equipped with modern communication gadgets. Recently too, I approved the recruitment and training of neighbourhood personnel attached to Operation Rainbow for Community Policing and intelligence gathering.,” the governor stated.

