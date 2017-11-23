The Sun News
Lalong demands adequate protection for corps members

— 23rd November 2017

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the recent killings of people in rural villages of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong has directed the Special Tasks Force (STF) and rural communities to protect corps members deployed for the one year mandatory National Service in the state.

Lalong gave the directive, on Thursday, during the swearing-in ceremony of 2, 886 2017 batch “B” corps members deployed to state at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, Plateau State.

According to him, “We are firmly committed to providing the enabling environment to keep the scheme viable and ensuring the safety and welfare of corps members. Plateau is safe and peaceful beyond the negative narrative of some individuals.

“We urged the host communities and security operatives in the state to guarantee the safety of corps members deployed to serve in Plateau to make them have an eventful service year.”

Lalong who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, urged the corps members to respect the tradition and norms of their host communities and assured that Plateau people are in tune with the benefit of NYSC and will do everything possible to protect their lives.

State Coordinator NYSC Plateau State, Mrs. Olufumilayo Akin-Moses, said security has been beefed up within and outside the camp to ensure a hitch free orientation exercise.

She directed all Corps members to participate vigorously in camp activities which are geared towards preparing them mentally and physically for the challenges ahead of the service years.

Post Views: 1
