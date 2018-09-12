– The Sun News
Home / National / Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press
NANLE

Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press

— 12th September 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle.

Nanle, passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Lalong in a condolence message issued and signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati described the death as shocking.

He said the deceased is a committed patriot who pursues his beliefs with uncommon zeal.

Governor Lalong said the late DOPA was not only a close ally but a pillar of his administration as he worked consciously for the success of the Rescue administration.

READ ALSO I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

“I recalled that the late Emmanuel Nanle braved all odds in 2014 and tirelessly worked for the success of the APC in Plateau state in the 2015 general elections.”

Lalong said he and his government will surely miss the deceased especially, at this time when his services are most needed.

He said death though painful is the will of God and asked the family and people of the state to be comforted by the Lord Almighty.

“The Governor said arrangements will be made to bring back the remains of the Late Emmanuel Nanle home for a befitting burial.”

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the Government house, Rayfield and at the Ministry of information and Communication headquarters, JD Gomwalk secretariat, Jos.

