Home / National / Lalong cautions citizens against unrealistic demands from govt officials

Lalong cautions citizens against unrealistic demands from govt officials

— 1st March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has admonished Plateau citizens not to put unnecessary pressure for unrealistic demands on the newly appointed cabinet members to ensure incorruptible government.

The governor said this, on Thursday, during the swearing-in ceremony of 23 newly appointed commissioners and three Permanent Secretaries at the new Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“I appeal to all of us as citizens to intensify our prayers for all Public Office Holders and not the pressures of unrealistic demands. As we allow the opportunity for incorruptible selfless service, there will be enough to serve the socio-economic needs of our citizens.”

Lalong said his decision to sacked all the former commissioners was not a punitive one but was a necessary measure towards the rejig of the system for better service delivery.

“I have repeatedly informed citizens of the State as to the fact that the dissolution is not an indictment nor is it in any way a punitive measure to show my displeasure with the Cabinet.

“My appreciation of the efforts the members of the former Cabinet had put in stabilizing Government and setting the right direction for value addition in Government, was an affirmative Statement as to the sacrifices and commitment that the Commissioners had put in, given the challenging State of finances which had confronted Government from assumption of office.

“The dissolution of the previous Cabinet was therefore to government a period for the re-ordering of priorities and the strategic rethinking of the governance direction of the Rescue Administration.”

He urged the Commissioners to prioritise completion of ongoing projects in the state using by using the available limited resources in their disposal.

“Our commitment to project continuity, good governance policy continuity and global best practice in service delivery, is a resolve that you must ensure is not compromised at any point. I am sure by now you have extensively familiarised yourselves with the Administration’s Five Policy Thrust, and that you have already engaged yourselves in strategically thinking through the critical path, to the actualization of the mandate that falls within your purview upon the allocation of portfolio.”

Hon. Yakubu Dati, former Commissioner of Information and Communication during the administration of former Governor Joshua Dariye, was assigned the same Ministry, Hon. Dan Manjang, immediate former Adviser on Media and Public Affairs was taken to Ministry of Science and Technology and only four Commissioners in the previous Cabinet survived the shake-up.

