Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the world would pay heavily if nothing is done to solve the problem confronting the Lake Chad.

President Buhari, who was represented by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo, at the International Conference on Lake Chad going on, in Abuja, stated nations must be selfless in solving the problem.

Declaring the event open, President Buhari also acknowledged the contribution of UNESCO and the Lake Chad Commission for their services.

“Lake Chad is the sixth largest in the world. The situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food,” he added.

