The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students
26th February 2018 - British boxer, Scott Westgarth dies after heavyweight bout
26th February 2018 - New Army spokesman assumes office, appeals for media support
26th February 2018 - JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates
26th February 2018 - Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari
26th February 2018 - BREAKING: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled
26th February 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives freed UNIMAID lecturers, policewoman
26th February 2018 - Senator lauds Sokoto govt’s N3b cattle ranch project
26th February 2018 - Don’t shortchange Nigeria, Adeola tells foreign investors
26th February 2018 - Thailand airport runway cracks, 134 flights rescheduled
Home / Cover / National / Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

— 26th February 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the world would pay heavily if nothing is done to solve the problem confronting the Lake Chad.

President Buhari, who was represented by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo, at the International Conference on Lake Chad going on, in Abuja, stated nations must be selfless in solving the problem.

Declaring the event open, President Buhari also acknowledged the contribution of UNESCO and the Lake Chad Commission for their services.

“Lake Chad is the sixth largest in the world. The situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food,” he added.

Details later…

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th February 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Reply

    Only Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, will end the war which means peace around Lake Chad for whatever needed in Lake Chad developments. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students

— 26th February 2018

Ali Abare,  Gombe The Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, has paid NECO registration fees for 600 less privileged students from Gombe South senatorial district. The federal lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo /Shongum Federal Constituency, disclosed this while flagging-off the disbursement of registration fees in Talase, Balanga Local Government Area,…

  • New Army spokesman assumes office, appeals for media support

    — 26th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Newly-appointed Director, Army Public Relations, Brig,-Gen. Jude Texas Chukwu, has assumed duty with a call on the media to play down on activities of terrorists in the interest of national security. Gen. Chukwu, who made the appeal at the handing and taking over ceremony held at Army headquarters, in Abuja, said that…

  • JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates

    — 26th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, conducted a mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 211, 000 of the 257,000  candidates that indicated interest to participate in the exercise during registration. The criteria for the selection, according to JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, was on “first come, first serve…

  • Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

    — 26th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the world would pay heavily if nothing is done to solve the problem confronting the Lake Chad. President Buhari, who was represented by Vice president Yemi Osibanjo, at the International Conference on Lake Chad going on, in Abuja, stated nations must be selfless in solving the…

  • BREAKING: Wednesday’s FEC meeting cancelled

    — 26th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been cancelled for this week. The cancellation was confirmed in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. “This…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share