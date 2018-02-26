Lake Chad: The world’ll pay huge price if…, says Buhari

Rep pays NECO registration fees for 600 students— 26th February 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe The Deputy Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, has paid NECO registration fees for 600 less privileged students from Gombe South senatorial district. The federal lawmaker, who represents Kaltungo /Shongum Federal Constituency, disclosed this while flagging-off the disbursement of registration fees in Talase, Balanga Local Government Area,…
