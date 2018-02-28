Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

The Sun News
Okwe Obi, Abuja

As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari entered the Transcorp Hilton, where the International Conference on Lake Chad is going on, journalists, foreign delegates, others who did not have red badge attached to their tag were barred from entering the conference room. 

Daily Sun learnt that unlike yesterday, the decision was taken to reduce the crowd.
Even the two Masters of Ceremony, Cyril Stober and Eugenia Abu, were kept aside until they were provided with the red badges.
Daily Sun gathered that the red badges were shared yesterday ahead of time while those who made it early to the venue were lucky to have it.
President Buhari is currently with the presidents of Niger, Issourhou Bango; Gabon, Omar Bango; and also representatives from Cameroon and Libya deliberating on the way forward.
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th February 2018 at 6:09 pm
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead!!! Anyone parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has come to an end in this territory of the natives which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria existence in this territory of the natives has come to an end which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only peace will secure needed development in Lake Chad- peace is only possible with the Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Peace is only with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Only the Sword decides between natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

