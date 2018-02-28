Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari entered the Transcorp Hilton, where the International Conference on Lake Chad is going on, journalists, foreign delegates, others who did not have red badge attached to their tag were barred from entering the conference room.

President @MBuhari is attending the International Conference on Lake Chad (ICLC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. #ICLCAbuja pic.twitter.com/QVnbXTz3B8 — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) February 28, 2018

Daily Sun learnt that unlike yesterday, the decision was taken to reduce the crowd.

Even the two Masters of Ceremony, Cyril Stober and Eugenia Abu, were kept aside until they were provided with the red badges.

Daily Sun gathered that the red badges were shared yesterday ahead of time while those who made it early to the venue were lucky to have it.

President Buhari is currently with the presidents of Niger, Issourhou Bango; Gabon, Omar Bango; and also representatives from Cameroon and Libya deliberating on the way forward.