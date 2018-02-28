Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

Electoral Commission fixes general elections timetable till 2055— 28th February 2018
As IPAC throws weight behind INEC over 2019 election sequence Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the General Elections till 2055 in an effort to ensure certainty in the electoral calendar and allow for longterm planning. Speaking on Wednesday at the regular quarterly consultative meeting between the management of INEC…
