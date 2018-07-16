Ismail Omipidan and Emma Njoku

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s governorship election, in Ekiti State, as confirmation of Nigerians’ acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said this, yesterday, at a media briefing, in Lagos, where he added that the Ekiti governorship poll “is not just a defeat for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but a defeat for all the nay-sayers, who made themselves spokespersons for Nigerians.

“With the victory of the APC in Ekiti, Nigerians have spoken and they have spoken loudly, about their perception of the APC-led Buhari administration.

Read also: Saraki congratulates Fayemi

“The election was more than one state’s governorship poll. It was a referendum on the performance of the Buhari administration. And, Nigerians have given their verdict!

“Furthermore, it was a death knell for fake news! Anyone who had monitored the social media before and during the election would have thought it would be a landslide for the PDP.

“But, the reality is different. We want to, most sincerely, thank the people of Ekiti state, for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible, as attested to by local and international observers and, for turning out en masse to exercise their franchise.”

Mohammed claimed that the votes of people of Ekiti did not count in 2014 and also, alleged that the then PDP-led federal government deployed federal might to hijack the election and concocted the result.

“They (PDP) barred two serving governors from going to Ekiti, to support their fellow governor. They willfully shut the Akure Airport and we, leaders of then opposition, APC, were forced to return to Lagos by road, at night. With the roles reversed in 2018, we did not pay the PDP back in its coin because of our strong belief in the rule of law. The rest is history,” the minister noted.