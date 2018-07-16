– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister
16th July 2018 - New political realignments
16th July 2018 - France claims World Cup glory
16th July 2018 - Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum
16th July 2018 - Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: NGOs, stakeholders tasks APC NWC on direct primary
16th July 2018 - Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism
16th July 2018 - Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents
16th July 2018 - PFN holds rally in Calabar over killing of Christians, hunger
16th July 2018 - Ekiti, test of 2019 polls – Ekere
Home / Cover / National / APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister
MINISTER LAI MOHAMMED - VICTORY

APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister

— 16th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan and Emma Njoku

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s governorship election, in Ekiti State, as confirmation of Nigerians’ acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said this, yesterday, at a media briefing, in Lagos, where he added that the Ekiti governorship poll “is not just a defeat for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but a defeat for all the nay-sayers, who made themselves spokespersons for Nigerians.

“With the victory of the APC in Ekiti, Nigerians have spoken and they have spoken loudly, about their perception of the APC-led Buhari administration.

Read also: Saraki congratulates Fayemi

“The election was more than one state’s governorship poll. It was a referendum on the performance of the Buhari administration. And, Nigerians have given their verdict!

“Furthermore, it was a death knell for fake news! Anyone who had monitored the social media before and during the election would have thought it would be a landslide for the PDP.

“But, the reality is different. We want to, most sincerely, thank the people of Ekiti state, for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible, as attested to by local and international observers and, for turning out en masse to exercise their franchise.”

Mohammed claimed that the votes of people of Ekiti did not count in 2014 and also, alleged that the then PDP-led federal government deployed federal might to hijack the election and concocted the result.

“They (PDP) barred two serving governors from going to Ekiti, to support their fellow governor. They willfully shut the Akure Airport and we, leaders of then opposition, APC, were forced to return to Lagos by road, at night. With the roles reversed in 2018, we did not pay the PDP back in its coin because of our strong belief in the rule of law. The rest is history,” the minister noted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MINISTER LAI MOHAMMED - VICTORY

APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister

— 16th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan and Emma Njoku Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s governorship election, in Ekiti State, as confirmation of Nigerians’ acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari. The minister said this, yesterday, at a media briefing, in Lagos, where he…

  • NEW POLITICAL - COALITION OF UNITED POLITICAL PARTIES

    New political realignments

    — 16th July 2018

    Nothing better underscores that Nigeria has entered the political season than last week’s announcement of a new political coalition known as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). It is being forged by a splinter group of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), which christened itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), the main opposition Peoples…

  • FRANCE - FIFA WORLD CUP

    France claims World Cup glory

    — 16th July 2018

    France won the FIFA World Cup for the second time by overcoming Croatia’s bold challenge in a thrilling final in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Read also: Croatia faces France in final Didier Deschamps’ side repeated the success on home soil at France ‘98 by a margin that hardly looked possible as Croatia stood toe-to-toe with the…

  • AD NWC illegal says DEMOCRATIC YOUTH ALLIANCE

    Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum

    — 16th July 2018

    Democratic Youth Alliance, (DYA), a youth-based organisation mobilising for the revival and resuscitation of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Oyo State, has dissociated itself from what it described as malicious move by some unprogressive elements, to hijack the party structure in the state, for selfish agenda. In a statement by its Coordinator, Yemi Akintunde, the…

  • PASSENGERS groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    — 16th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Passengers in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, and other towns in the state, yesterday experienced hardship in travelling out of the state as vehicles were scarce on the roads. Read also: Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti Most of the vehicles stayed off the road for fear of possible attack. It…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share