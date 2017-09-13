The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode
13th September 2017 - Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy
13th September 2017 - FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance
13th September 2017 - Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process
13th September 2017 - Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport
13th September 2017 - MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP
13th September 2017 - Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan
13th September 2017 - Lagos bans inter-state buses, vehicles along Ikorodu Road
13th September 2017 - Judiciary remains committed to anti-graft war, says CJN
13th September 2017 - Borno: Persistent manifestation of cholera in the state ‘worrisome’
Home / National / Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode

Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode

— 13th September 2017

…Awards full scholarship, N1m each to One-Day Lagos gov., Dep.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that in no distant time, Lagos would produce its first elected female Governor of the State.

Governor Ambode, who spoke when he received the One-Day Governor of the State, Miss Zuffon Bukola and members of her cabinet at the Exco Chambers, Lagos House in Ikeja, said that the emergence of Miss Zuffon and the One-Day Deputy Governor, Miss Rosemary Ogidan was a signpost to what the future portends for the State.

Zuffon, a 16 year-old SS 2 student of Awodiora Senior Secondary School, Ajegunle emerged the One-Day Governor of the State after she emerged winner at a keenly contested Spelling Bee Competition in June 2017, while Ogidan, also an SS 2 student of Methodist Senior High School, Badagry finished as runner up.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); with the winner of 2017 Spelling Bee Competition & One-Day Governor, Miss Zuffon Bukola from Awodi Ora Senior Secondary School (right), Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (2nd left) and One-Day Deputy Governor, Miss Rosemary Ogidan from Methodist Senior High, Badagry (left) during the 2017 One-Day Governor’s visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday

According to the Governor, the emergence of two females as One-Day Governor and Deputy Governor of the State clearly indicates that a female can likewise be elected as the Governor of the State.

He said: “This is a significant day for Lagos State and it also signals what the future actually holds for Lagos State in which we have seated here, two female strong members of the new State Executive Council and we have a female Governor and a female Deputy Governor.

“It is also telling us a story about what the future of Lagos is all about that one day we would find seated here, not just a day governor, but for a period or tenure of four years, there would be a female Governor in this State.

“We’ve had female Deputy Governors in this State; it also says something that these younger ones are telling our women in Lagos to rise up and actually take their position.”

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (4th left); the winner of 2017 Spelling Bee Competition & One-Day Governor, Miss Zuffon Bukola from Awodi Ora Senior Secondary School (4th right); Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule (3rd left) and One-Day Deputy Governor, Miss Rosemary Ogidan from Methodist Senior High, Badagry (2nd left) and Cabinet members of the One-Day Governor during the visit to the Governor, at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday

He said the State Government was encouraged by the exploits of past One Day Governors and their cabinet members who are excelling in their various endeavours, just as he commended parents of the students as well as the school management for all the efforts put into bringing out the best in them.

Governor Ambode also commended Zuffon and her cabinet members, noting that their feat was an indication that the funds expended by the State Government to improve the educational sector was not in vain, adding that efforts would be intensified to further develop the sector.

“I want to congratulate her and her cabinet members for also showing to us that the future of education in Lagos is strong. We believe that the resources we are spending in the educational sector are not going to be a waste and they have also shown that they are ready to succeed us as long as we encourage them.

“So we’ll do everything just like what we have been doing in the last two years to continue to pay greater attention to education and also make sure that we do so much in youth development to allow them to be mentally capable of succeeding us even as we move away from all the things we have done in the public service,” the Governor said.

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left), presenting a gift to winner of the 2017 Spelling Bee Competition & One-Day Governor, Miss Zuffon Bukola from Awodi Ora Senior Secondary School (right) during the 2017 One-Day Governor’s visit to the wife of the Governor, at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday

In order to encourage their efforts, Governor Ambode awarded full scholarship to the One Day Governor, Miss Zuffon and her Deputy, Miss Ogidan while also announcing a cash donation of N1million each to them.

The Governor also awarded a cash donation of N500, 000 each to members of the One Day Governor’s cabinet consisting of Master Tovishede Ayobami (Secretary to the State Government); Master Philip Daniel (Speaker of the House of Assembly); Master Durojaiye Oluwasegun (Commissioner for Education); Master Atabo Ufedojo (Commissioner for Science and Technology).

Earlier, Miss Zuffon while addressing Governor Ambode and members of the State Executive Council commended the Governor for his visionary leadership and numerous achievements especially in the educational sector, saying that despite the economic challenges, teachers’ salaries and entitlements were being paid as at when due.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (middle); winner of the 2017 Spelling Bee Competition & One-Day Governor, Miss Zuffon Bukola from Awodi Ora Senior Secondary School (3rd right); One-Day Deputy Governor, Miss Rosemary Ogidan (2nd right) and the Cabinet members during their visit to the wife of the Governor, at Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday

Zuffon, who is aspiring to become a lawyer, also seized the occasion to request for a School Bus, renovation of the school’s multipurpose hall as well as construction of drainage channels in her school, which Governor Ambode expressly granted.

In a related development, wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode who received Zuffon and her cabinet members congratulated them for emerging winners in the various categories of the keenly contested competition and for doing their families, schools and local governments proud.

She charged them to remain focused and study harder to actualize their dreams, praying that God would take them to higher positions in life.

The wife of the governor commended the initiator of the Spelling Bee Competition, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and the organisers for their steadfastness since inception of the competition 17 years ago.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode

— 13th September 2017

…Awards full scholarship, N1m each to One-Day Lagos gov., Dep. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that in no distant time, Lagos would produce its first elected female Governor of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke when he received the One-Day Governor of the State, Miss Zuffon Bukola and members of…

  • Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

    — 13th September 2017

    Mr John Bray, the U.S Consul General to Nigeria, on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Defence to sustain the clinical bio-response capability for outbreak of highly communicable and infectious diseases. Bray made the call at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and Walter Reed Programme Nigeria (WRP)’s bio-preparedness training and research…

  • FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance

    — 13th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of past heads of the The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), over what it called poor remittances in the past.   The Minister of Finance, Kemi…

  • Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process

    — 13th September 2017

    …As Amb. Bejide woos Ise-Orun, Emure LGs, promises them tertiary institutions, infrastructures if elected From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ise-Orun Local Government of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, expressed fears of possible danger to their lives during the forthcoming primaries of the party, in March, 2018. Their concern…

  • Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport

    — 13th September 2017

    The Yobe Government has approved N11.32 billion for the construction of an international cargo airport in Damaturu, according to an official. Alhaji Mohammed Lamin, the State Commissioner for Education, said on Wednesday at a media briefing that the State Executive Council had approved the funds for the project. Lamin said the cargo airport would facilitate…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share