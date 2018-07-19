Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway

Lagos residents are calling on the state and Federal Government to beef up measures in solving the problem of constant gridlock on the entire stretch of the Apapa Oshodi Expressway.

Motorists and commuters who ply Apapa-Oshodi Expressway are lamenting, blaming the gridlock on trucks which have taken over the entire six lanes of the highway; stretching beyond the Isolo area.

The gridlock increased in the last 48 hours when trucks parked on the main expressway, leaving commuters to struggle through the service lane. The situation has led to the breakdown of law and order as commercial bus drivers have resorted to facing oncoming traffic on other lanes.

“The vehicles formed long queues that extended from Mile 2 down to Toyota Bus Stop. I left my office, 6:45 pm and didn’t get home until 2:00am,” a resident of Festac Town, who plies the road daily said, yesterday.

Other residents have since taken to social media to express their disapproval as they are stuck in traffic for hours, while business owners say their businesses are affected by the gridlock and workers are left stranded in the traffic.

On Twitter, yesterday, @Folake_Babs1112 wrote: “Our businesses are at risk! Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has been blocked by trailers for days! Clear the trailers!” while Emmanuel Oluwasegu, with the Twitter handle: @evolslove said: “The Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, from Mile 2 to Ilasa (maja) is on gridlock! Trailers and tankers everywhere…the risks on our roads are too much.

“Every route that connects Apapa are filled with trailers. Must people die before we do the right thing?”