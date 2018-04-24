The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres
24th April 2018 - CAF President Ahmad congratulates Salah for PFA honour
24th April 2018 - NFF seals Eagles sponsorship deal with TVS
24th April 2018 - …As electoral committee commences work
24th April 2018 - Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job
24th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Igali thanks Govs Wike, Dickson for support
24th April 2018 - Sugar daddy row: Zuma’s new wife forced to quit job
24th April 2018 - Europe more divided than 10 years ago –Report
24th April 2018 - Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo
24th April 2018 - Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle
Home / National / Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres
Lagos

Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres

— 24th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Government has warned property owners not to convert their residential buildings into religious centres in order to avoid Land Use Charge fees.

Buildings used for religious worship are exempted from paying land use charges.
The government, which spoke through the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, accused many  landlords in the state of playing smart in this regard.

“It is a violation of the state regulations for residential buildings to be converted into religious centres. When a building is approved for a purpose, it is an aberration for one to convert it into something else, without the approval of the Ministry of Physical Planning.

“As for those who are combining their residences with mosque or church, we are not going to demolish them, but, what we said is that all residential premises are subject to land use charge, so, when officials of government come, don’t claim there is a mosque on the grand floor.
“Do not convert your residential premises to religious premises. Many do that for the sake of being protected from paying their land use charge, and that will not be tolerated. Whatever we want to do, let us keep ourselves within the ambit of the law,” he said..

The commissioner recalled that his counterpart in the  ministry of Physical Planning, recently, met with the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), to devise new means of engaging religious leaders, so they will not, unnecessarily, violate the state building regulations.
He said the government, through the two ministries, has also commenced moves to address the conversion of residential buildings to religious centres, via engagement.

Abdullateef said it is important for all to operate within the ambit of the law and explained that as soon as a property is declared a residential block, the owner will pay land use charge.
Speaking on noise pollution, he said the state Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) is addressing the menace, especially through engagement with religious leaders.
He also disclosed that the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in the past three years, saved N4.5 billion as a result of the stoppage of sponsorship of people for religious pilgrimages to Israel and Saudi Arabia,

The commissioner said funds saved from the development had been diverted into the construction of roads and other amenities to make life easier for residents.

“Before the current administration came on board, the state government spent an average of N1.5 billion, yearly, to sponsor people to pilgrimage, free of charge. But, since Governor Ambode decided to stop the sponsorship of pilgrimage, we have saved N4.5 billion in the last three years, and the governor has not changed his mind with regard to sponsorship of pilgrimages,” he said.
He assured that government will continue to provide for the welfare of the pilgrims; support them with medical tips and clerics who would guide them to ensure they are focused on the spiritual objectives of the pilgrimage and not something else.

Expressing delight at what he described as high level of unprecedented peace and harmonious relationship among diverse groups in the state,  the commissioner disclosed that 13,000 religious institutions have been registered.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos

Lagos warns against converting residential buildings to religious centres

— 24th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Government has warned property owners not to convert their residential buildings into religious centres in order to avoid Land Use Charge fees. Buildings used for religious worship are exempted from paying land use charges. The government, which spoke through the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, accused many  landlords in the…

  • Herdsmen murder VILLAGE HEAD in Benue

    Suspected herdsmen kill soldier in Logo

    — 24th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Sunday evening, ambushed and shot dead a Nigerian Army officer deployed to Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on special duty,  along Anyiin-Gbeji Road. The gunmen shot the soldier while on a commercial motorcycle. This was just as some suspected herdsmen attacked Doo Farms Limited,…

  • Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle

    — 24th April 2018

    • Organisers got 30m votes in finale Zika Bobby; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Miracle Igbokwe, for winning the third edition of Big Brother Naija, a reality show. Okorocha, in a congratulatory message contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo,…

  • World Book Day: Obaseki, Osinbajo harp on reading culture

    — 24th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja, with agency report Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tasked the youths to leverage on the transformational power of books, in the quest to succeed in chosen endeavours. Obaseki made the call on the occasion of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated on April 23,…

  • democracy

    Badaru: Saraki, Tambuwal won’t dump APC

    — 24th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Convention Committee, and Jigawa State Governor,Abubakar Badaru, has dismissed rumours making rounds  that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are negotiating with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dump the ruling APC. Badaru said what happened last weekend,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share