Lagos’ visionary leadership

Poor performance of political leaders and governments in Nigeria is alarming. Leadership commitment and willpower to accelerate the progress of the country has time and again been blighted by politics without policies. Nigeria’s political landscapes have increasingly been dominated by rhetoric without willpower. This has prompted many to affirm “that our only or biggest problem in Nigeria is leadership”.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership,” says John Maxwell, the renowned business and leadership coach. This explains why world leaders have shifted from a purely political orientation to an entrepreneurial and economic management approach, making them political cum economic managers.

Presently, in Nigeria, it is not strange that better narratives of how government should function are mostly coming from Lagos State. Virtually all aspects of societal enterprise in Lagos are the object of policy, a dynamic and value-laden process through which government handles problems and challenges of the megacity.

The State has come up with such policy documents like Ehingheti Summit, Lagos State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy, Lagos State Development Plan 2012-2025, etc. These are based on long-term visions of where successive governments since 1999 want the State to be. Unlike what obtains at the federal level and other States where every new administration comes up with new plans and policies, Lagos has a record of continuity in developmental plan implementation,

But then, with the impressive growth of Lagos comes challenges-including a lack of coordination between nearby States. Development experts increasingly recognize that economies are more effective when States form clusters, coordinate their use of resources and share their risks. In Nigeria’s case, other States look obtuse and bland putting side by side with Lagos. Lack of coordination with other States and inclusive governance of Lagos State is what people without means of livelihood are exploiting by coming to the State in droves. This has made putting an end to influx of beggars, destitute and mentally challenged people into Lagos metropolis, an exercise yet to bring about desired result and for Lagos to continue bearing the cost. It is unlikely Lagos alone can really save Nigeria taking into cognizance that the country’s population is expected to hit 400 million by mid-century — but Lagos can be the model for transferring more authority to other States. The Federal and other tiers of government could learn commitment to success of public policies from Lagos State. The failure of public policies in Nigeria is partly responsible for the failure of the citizens to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country. Politics and policies though inseparable, Nigerians have been fed with overdose of politics in national affairs at the detriment of implementation developmental policies.

