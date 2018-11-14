At least in the last one year or so, every road in Lagos seems to have been possessed by demons causing inexplicable blockages and long hours in traffic.

Promise Adiele

I am overwhelmed by accolades from many readers who are excited by my incisive, critical analysis of contemporary events in our country using literature and lately, music. Many have written to indicate their interest to meet me personally. Many have written to ask several questions bothering on writing skills, my political persuasion and my general inclination to life. Many have also written to abuse and berate our weekly commentary, labelling me as the mouthpiece of some political interests.

Some have written to plead that I reduce my commentary towards politicians and the present power machinery. First, I want to appreciate all those who read my essay every week and take their time to send a mail. For those who feel offended by our exegesis, we have no apology. We must individually and collectively deploy our talents to save our country from predators and from all forms of suffocating strangulation.

In the coming weeks, I hope to dissect more literary works, music and even African proverbs as metaphors to dismember our contemporary socio-political and economic experience. Let me state categorically that I am non-partisan. I am only a scholar and a critic who is concerned about the situation in his country and therefore committed to the diagnosis of its multiple ailments.

Last week, I was inundated with mail from different parts of the country following my essay entitled Fela and Nigerian youths. The mails were varied in content and opinion but I appreciate them all. However, seventy percent of those who sent in mails asked me to do a part two of the essay the next week. Following a serious, destiny defining, academic engagement at the University of Lagos the preceding week, I could not send in any essay for publication. I had replied a few mails with a promise to do a part 2 of the essay under reference. However, events have overtaken my promise to write a part 2 of the essay.