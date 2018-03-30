The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Lagos traders send SOS to Ambode over planned market demolition
30th March 2018 - Las Vegas agog as Afrikfest holds in May
30th March 2018 - With Ogun-Guangdong Free Zone, hope rises for made-in-Nigeria goods
30th March 2018 - Lagos traders send SOS to Ambode over planned market demolition
30th March 2018 - How solar panels can bring comfort to your home
30th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review
30th March 2018 - Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote
30th March 2018 - Edith 08144346869
30th March 2018 - Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request
30th March 2018 - Russia 2018: FIFA shuns Nigerian referees
Home / Lifeline / Lagos traders send SOS to Ambode over planned market demolition

Lagos traders send SOS to Ambode over planned market demolition

— 30th March 2018

Paul Erewuba

Traders at the Ile-Epo market, Abule Egba, Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, have sent a save our souls (SOS) plea to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The traders are begging the governor to protect them from being evicted from the market where they earn their daily bread.

The traders, members of the Araromi Oke-Odo Market Traders Association, Ile-Epo, Oke-Odo, Abule Egba, alleged that council officials and some persons from the community had, on several occasions, raided the market, urging them to vacate the place because it had been slated for demolition.

The traders further alleged that the crisis in the market was fuelled by the tussle for revenue collection, which had pitted their leaders against the Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA. The traders insisted that the council could not use thugs to collect revenue in the market, noting that the place was not a motor park.

This refusal, it was alleged, had angered a former LCDA chairman who on many occasions stormed the market with thugs, warning the traders to pack out because it had been slated for demolition. Daily Sun learnt that the traders resisted the move and went to court to challenge the eviction order. It was gathered that the court subsequently restrained the local government officials from evicting the traders.

But trouble started again on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Despite the court order and the directives of various stakeholders, including the Iyaloja of Lagos, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the LCDA officials, on that day, allegedly stormed the market in company with soldiers and thugs and erected a sign post that the market was to be demolished.

Speaking to the Daily Sun at their Ile Epo secretariat after the alleged invasion, general secretary of the traders’ association, Mr. William Falana, recalled that it was the fourth time that the LCDA was attempting to demolish the market.

Said he: “The last time they invaded the market, they shot and wounded some of us. The then commissioner for environment in the state intervened and a meeting of the market leaders, the LCDA chairman and the developer was arranged so that the matter could be settled amicably. But the LCDA chairman refused to listen to us and the meeting was deadlocked.

“The matter is still in court, only for them to come again, insisting on erecting a signpost that they wanted to demolish the market.

“The properties are ours. We erected them by ourselves and with our money. And we are saying that the total cost of the properties is N10 billion. We are not opposed to the demolition if they can pay us the sum.

“But they have come again. So, we are begging Governor Ambode to come to our aid because we know he is not the one sending them as they claim. If the market is demolished, more than 40,000 people in the community would be jobless. This is a dangerous trend, considering the suffering that Nigerians are already going through,” Falana said.

Chairman of the Igbo Traders Association, Mr. Linus Njoku, and his Hausa counterpart, Mallam Lawal Galadinma, corroborated Falana’s submission.

“We are begging Governor Ambode to wade into this matter. We know he is not the brain behind the alleged demolition as they claim. We are all APC members and we want our governor to win a second term,” they said.

When contacted in his office, the current chairman, Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Dr. Augustine Adeoye Arogun, said all that the traders were saying was false.

“I never went to the market with soldiers to erect a signpost for the market to be demolished. Governor Ambode believes the market does not meet up with the megacity status.

“We have had a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the state commissioner for environment. The contractor was in the market recently to erect a signboard indicating how the market was to be given a facelift in phases. It is not total demolition of the market, but we want to give it a facelift in phases. The construction work is going to be made in four or five phases. As soon as a phase is finished, the marketers will move in there once another phase is started. This is what will happen until the whole market is completed.

“The properties they are talking about belong to government. Immediately the governor gives us the go-ahead for the facelift, we will commence work,” he said.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How solar panels can bring comfort to your home

— 30th March 2018

Maduka Nweke; [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The world is going technological and every nation has to cue into the new order. Any nation, therefore, that does not catch up with the rest of the world will remain a laughing stock as it becomes a dumping ground for used products popularly called second hand materials. In an…

  • Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review

    — 30th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Stakeholders, including professional bodies and civil society organisations, that attended the public hearing conducted by Lagos State government on the controversial Land Use Charge (LUC)were sharply divided along their professions. The public hearing that took place on Tuesday, March, 27 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, inside the Lagos State Assembly Complex, saw a…

  • Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote

    — 30th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Alhaji Aliko Dangote does not need any introduction especially in the Nigerian business world. A former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Dangote sits as Chairman of many quoted and non quoted companies in Nigeria. He serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dangote Industries Limited. He successfully transformed…

  • Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request

    — 30th March 2018

    .It’s height of political vendetta –Govt Fred Itua, Abuja, with online reports Senate has rejected Kaduna State’s $350 million World Bank loan request. All three Senators from Kaduna, Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hukunyi, Danjuma La’ah and Bala Ibn Na’Allah, kicked against the loan and added that approving the loan request for the state will further impoverish…

  • Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

    — 30th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state. The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share