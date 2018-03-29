JUST IN: Lagos on total lockdown as Buhari visits, residents groan
— 29th March 2018
Segun Adio
Lagos woke up on Thursday to a hectic situation as most part of the metropolis were on total lockdown.
Thousands of Lagos residents of the state are currently stranded and are made to trek several kilometres to various destinations as major roads in the metropolis have been locked down by stern-looking military men and other paramilitary personnel.
President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Lagos on Thursday to commission some projects and also participate in the 66th birthday anniversary of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Some of the closed highways were ever-busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway (both ways), Ikeja-Agege motor road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony-Airport road, among others. Daily Sun observed that some pedestrians trying to use their mobile phones to video the development were manhandled by security operatives.
Details later…
It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is either this territory natives in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. share the arms etc. into the Six Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, and work in the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or they must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Slaughter the fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this natives territory. Slaughter Buratai, Sadiq, Idris etc. Slaughter anyone parading himself as sultan, emir, Burn Down their palaces etc. Burn Down flags of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria on your God given native land. Raise flags of the natives Disintegrated Republics very high on your God given native land. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!
Ezekiel Okeke how many enemies of the disintegrated natives called army have slaughter? How many did you kill yesterday? Someone like you that talks anyhow am very sure cannot stand 5 minutes shootout. You think a coward like you that chose ranting online but doing absolutely nothing will drive young people to the street to die again? Take gun to army barracks and kill military men who you called enemies then we will take you serious.
Under no circumstance should the residents of Lagos state be made to suffer such a harrowing and oppressive experience of a total lockdown as they have been inhumanly subjected to by Ambode and disoriented APC led government in Lagos state had done, in the name of Buhari coming to Lagos and Tinubu having a birthday! What a nonsense! What kind of government is this? Shame on Ambode! Buhari is coming to commission bus terminal in Ikeja, after 3years in office all you’ve to showcase for President of Nigeria to commission is bus stop! How long did it take Lateef Jakande administration to build Jakande estate and other landmark achievements of his government? It is important to remember also that Ambode did not really win the 2015 governorship election in Lagos state. PDP actually does. But because of the controlling influence of Tinubu and Oba of Lagos who called Ambode “my candidate”, “water was changed into wine” in the result announced. Here we are today! How did we get to this sorry state? Did the time of Azikiwe and Awolowo witness this kind of irrationality and rashness? Thank God next year is election. All of these misfits in government will have to tend with the anger of the populace!