The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
23rd October 2017 - Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi
23rd October 2017 - Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos
23rd October 2017 - Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops
23rd October 2017 - Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000
23rd October 2017 - Controversy trails reinstatement of fugitive ex-pension chief, Maina
23rd October 2017 - Ondo: Our suspension based on greed, hatred –Magistrates
23rd October 2017 - Experts canvass cheap funds, high production to cripple inflation
23rd October 2017 - Pensioners should be wary of fraudsters –Ikeazor, PTAD boss
23rd October 2017 - Make wealth from commercial snail farming
Home / National / Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

— 23rd October 2017

By Christopher Oji 

In a bid to tackle traffic challenges at the weekends, the Lagos State Police Command has involved spy police in traffic control across the state.

Officers and men of the spy police would work at the weekends in Lagos, as the police have observed that there were many activities and ceremonies during the weekend causing serious traffic, it was gathered.

Commissioner Of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal, who addressed about 2000 spy policemen at the Police Training Institute, Ikeja, at the weekend, said everybody was aware of the chaotic traffic situation in the state, especially at the weekends where many ceremonies and other activities always too place.

He said people were also aware that the police have no adequate manpower to cover the state, saying that the situation had compelled the police authorities in the state to involve the spy police in traffic control.

“We have 6,000 well trained spy police in the state. The concept of spy police is to take care of shortage of manpower in the regular police duties. They are trained to carry out functions where there is a shortage .The police can call them to certain specific duties, including traffic control. We are using them optimally.

“As you all know, Lagos is wide. Many people and vehicles are coming in each day. We want to fight the problem of gridlock, especially at the weekends so that the roads will be free. Lagos should move. I would rather use trained spy police than many questionable agencies springing up daily. We have trained our spy police and inculcated discipline in them. We have trust in them as we have a way of checkmating and disciplining them.

“The Officer in charge of Training School has been directed to work out modalities on how they would work with the regular police to avoid confusion. He knows where and how to assign duties to them. We want every junction to have officers manning it. We need free flow of traffic and we don’t need to waste time on the roads.

By next weekend, you will be seeing them on the roads in their well-designed black uniforms. Members of the public are advised to cooperate with them and assist them in the enforcement of their duties. They have the right to caution and to arrest traffic offenders. They are not alone as the regular police would be there to supervise them,” he said.

“He warned commercial motorcycle operators (okada riders) to avoid government-restricted routes, noting that the laws banning them on the routes were still in enforcement. He equally appealed to commercial bus drivers and taxicab operators to keep to the rules of driving, as the police would not fold their arms and watch them break the traffic laws.

He charged the spy policemen to live up to the mandate given to them and not to abuse the trust bestowed on them by his office, warning that there were also enabling laws guiding their operations.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

— 23rd October 2017

By Christopher Oji  In a bid to tackle traffic challenges at the weekends, the Lagos State Police Command has involved spy police in traffic control across the state. Officers and men of the spy police would work at the weekends in Lagos, as the police have observed that there were many activities and ceremonies during…

  • Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm…

  • Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Task Force at the weekend demolished 2,500 illegal structures in the state. Also, the agency recovered arms, ammunition and illicit drugs in some of the illegal shanties. Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP.Olayinka Egbeyemi, said three persons have been arrested in connection with the arms, ammunition and illicit drugs….

  • Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the weekend invaded farmlands in Giza, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The men allegedly destroyed crops on over 84 hectares and other valuable items estimated at millions of naira. President of Tiv Development Association, Nasarawa State chapter, Mr Bernard Kyeghna, who confirmed…

  • Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that Turkish authorities requested for the extradition of over 1,000 Turkish citizens in Nigeria for belonging to the Fethullah Movement (FETO).    FETO was declared a terrorists organisation by the Turkish government in the wake of a foiled coup d’etat. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share