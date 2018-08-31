– The Sun News
Lagos to host coconut heritage festival
coconut heritage

Lagos to host coconut heritage festival

— 31st August 2018

NAN

The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it would soon host the 7th Coconut Heritage Festival tagged “AGUNKEFEST’’, in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day.

Mrs Aramide Giwanson, the Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Arts and Culture, said in Lagos that the event being organised in collaboration with the African Coconut Heritage Initiatives would hold on Sept. 2, at the Suntan Beach Front, Badagry.

The theme of the festival is “Harnessing Coconut Production for Economic Empowerment and Tourism Development in Lagos State”.

Giwanson said the objective of the celebration was to create awareness on the array of invaluable economic, health and environmental benefits that coconut offer amid cultural manifestation.

“In addition, the festival intends to draw global attention and beam a searchlight on the Badagry division of the state, thereby highlighting its rich cultural and traditional values to attract both domestic and international tourists.

“The celebration is also in line with the state government’s vision and commitment to develop every division of the state, as well showcase its cultural and economic potentialities to the world,” she said in a statement.

According to her, activities lined up to celebrate the one-day programme include a symposium on the theme of the celebration.

It will be followed with a grand finale ceremony where all stakeholders in the industry and coconut value chain will exhibit their products.

She said the event would end with cultural displays and entertainment among different communities in the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival made its debut in 2009.

It is meant to annually celebrate coconut in reminiscence of the first coconut plantation in Nigeria, established by the Roman Catholic Mission on the Topo Island, Badagry, in 1876.

