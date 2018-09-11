– The Sun News
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State said on Tuesday that the state government was planning to develop a layout in a particular part of the city, to accommodate the corporate offices of professional associations.

Ambode dropped the hint while receiving members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), led by its President, Alhaji Rasak Jaiyeola, in Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor also said that his administration was committed to building an International Convention Centre in the state.

He said that the infrastructure would not only be very useful economically, but also serve as an attraction point for tourism.

Ambode, a fellow of the association, said that, already, his administration had partnered with an organisation to deliver the convention centre.

READ ALSO Over-trekking reduces cow milk production – Ogbeh

Earlier, Jaiyeola, who is ICAN’s 54th President, lauded the Ambode-led administration for its many development projects, and said the association was in support of the governor’s re-election bid.

The ICAN chief solicited the governor’s support in the building of a permanent office for the association, and a suitable venue for its annual conference.

Meanwhile, members of the Institute of Directors (IoD) led by its President, Alhaji Rufai Mohammed, also visited the governor to show their support for his second term bid.

Rufai, who commended the governor for spearheading many development projects in the state, said the institute was willing to partner the state government in entrepreneurship and capacity development.

He said that already, the body was working on a plan to establish what he called “a Young Directors’ Forum”, to mentor the youths.

Responding, Ambode described the plan as very important, saying it would be a collaboration between the private sector and the public service.

