The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode
7th March 2018 - How to make money without stress
7th March 2018 - With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 
7th March 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (8)
7th March 2018 - Nigeria, teetering towards revolution (2)
7th March 2018 - Ebere Uzoukwa’s rhetoric against Abia
7th March 2018 - Testament to, not of…
7th March 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
7th March 2018 - Pension Fraud: Reps summon Malami, Okonjo-Iweala, others
7th March 2018 - Eagles call-up made me leave Cska Moscow –Samuel
Home / Business / Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode

Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode

— 7th March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has declared that the state would be Africa’s model megacity by 2025. Speaking to a gathering of captains of industry and top government officials at a programme tagged, “Lagos Means Business”, Ambode said his government will continue to work towards exploring the economic potential of the state in order to meet the needs of its citizens.

He said the challenges of the state are huge and demand a strategic and proactive approach, adding that the administration was focused on the power, education and transport sectors as a way of affecting other sectors of the society indirectly.

According to him, “taxable adults in Lagos are eight million out of which only 700,000 pay taxes. This is very sad but we will tax those who are rich so as to protect them and also look after the poor as well. That is what property tax, which law was enacted in 2002 is saying. After 17 years, the law had not been reviewed.”

The governor maintained that Lagos needs structured corporate social responsibility targeted at initiatives that would be mutually beneficial to private sector and government, adding that the government will continue to support the private sector.

Ambode thereafter called on the private sector to drive infrastructure funding in the state, noting that it would drive the much needed growth and the state’s vision to become the third megacity in Africa.

“We want to encourage all sectors to thrive because Lagos State has the market and we are confident in the justice sector reforms, security reforms. We are ready and so there is a need for infrastructure funding that should be driven by the private sector in conjunction with us. We don’t want to run it the way we are running the security trust fund; there should be an infrastructure fund driven by the private sector to actually attack what is going on.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2025 –Ambode

— 7th March 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has declared that the state would be Africa’s model megacity by 2025. Speaking to a gathering of captains of industry and top government officials at a programme tagged, “Lagos Means Business”, Ambode said his government will continue to work towards exploring the economic potential of the state…

  • Pension Fraud: Reps summon Malami, Okonjo-Iweala, others

    — 7th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has summoned the Attorney of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Head of Service (HoS), Winifred Oyo-Ita, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to appear over alleged fraud in the administration of pension funds in the country. The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating activities of…

  • More condemnations trail Archbishop Obinna’s attack

    — 7th March 2018

    • Araraume, Okey Ezeh describe incident as sacrilegious, ugly Emma Njoku Barely four days after some youths attacked Catholic bishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Obinna, for criticising the Imo State government during a funeral service, more prominent sons of the state have joined their voices in condemning the incident. At a requiem mass in honour…

  • Imo guber:  Madumere shut out of governance 

    — 7th March 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The face-off between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, following the latter’s governorship ambition has worsened. Madumere has been frozen out of official government functions. Daily Sun gathered that Madumere now operates from Achi Mbieri, his country home, in Mbaitoli area of the state and only comes…

  • Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ogbete Main Market access road

    — 7th March 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated Ogbete Main Market  access road and a mini parking lot rehabilitated by his administration to improve the standard of the commercial area and enhance business activities. Inaugurating the road, Governor Ugwuanyi, who acknowledged cheers from the traders, noted that the project was in keeping with the promise he…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share