The Lagos tanker explosion

The present chaotic movement of petrol-bearing trucks on Lagos roads is bound to cause accidents. Reports revealed that the incident was caused by brake failure. Sadly, such incidents have become common in the state. Following the sad incident, the Lagos State government commenced investigation of the accident with a view to determining its causes and how to avoid it in future.

Preliminary findings, according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Ladi Lawanson, attributed the tragedy to human error. The investigation also revealed that the ill-fated truck was originally designed as a 15-tonne drilling rig but was later re-configured to a 30-tonne fuel tanker.

The first question to ask is: how did all of these breaches beat the relevant agencies of government saddled with the responsibilities of monitoring such possible traffic infractions and preventing them? Perhaps those charged with such duties should provide an answer to the question. Road traffic laws are made for the good of the society and must be enforced to serve as deterrent to bad conduct.

Taking advantage of the aberration in our fuel distribution system, it is a fact that many of the tanker drivers observe traffic laws more in the breach. Their vehicles are mostly not road worthy. Using only the roads to haul highly inflammable product such as petrol is hazardous and should not be condoned in any civilised society. Imagine what would have happened if the accident had occurred in the densely populated Oshodi or Ikeja?

The preferred means of transportation of such highly combustible material is rail or water. Efforts to provide them should be accelerated and sustained for optimal result. In the past, Nigeria had many petroleum products depots linked with pipelines distributed all over the country, but the crass neglect of the infrastructure and the rabid corruption that crept into the sys- tem ensured their dilapidation.