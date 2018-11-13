Thirty-seven members of the Lagos State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) have been selected as media officers of the various sports associations in Lagos State.

According to the list compiled by Lagos SWAN approved by Lagos State Sports Commission, one of Nigeria’s best Athletics reporters, Charles Ogundiya will work with Lagos State Athletics Association, while Adefeso Femi would be in charge of basketball.

The selected Lagos SWAN members included: Dele Oshodi-Glover (Boxing), Anthony Bekederemo ( Badminton), Philip Adefioye (Baseball/softball), Jacob Ajom (Cricket), Monica Iheakam (Cycling), Femi Solaja (Chess), Ignatius Ajuonoma (Darts), Adebayo Latifat (Deaf Sports), Friday Adikwu (Fives), George Gift (Golf), Idowu Olatoye Joseph (Gymnastics), Yinka Adedipe (Handball), Ijeoma Uchegbu (Hockey), Kemi Ajayi (Judo),

Cosmos Chukwuemeka (Kick boxing), Chidibiere Ezeani (Kung fu), Jerome Obuninta (Karate), Kunle Adeyeye (Other Para Sports).

Philip Oyede (Para Athletics), Taiwo Hussein (Para Soccer), Sheriff Owolabi (Para Powerlifting), Blessing Nwosu (Rowing & Yachting),

Gloria Adeshi (Rugby), Cecelia Omorogbe (Scrabble), Ronke Ojediran Lawal (Squash), Oluchi Tobechuckwu (Shooting), Alfred Okoligwe (Swimming), Andrew Ekejiuba (Traditional Sports), Rahmon Abolore (Triathlon), Taiwo Adelu (Tennis), Mudashiru Shittu (Table Tennis), Patrick Ibeh (Taekwondo), Enitan Obadina (Volleyball), Sadiq Martins (Wrestling) and Akeem Lawal (Weighlifting) The move described as timely by the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun will enhance an increased media visibility and create the necessary awareness for sports to attract more participation and corporate investment in Lagos State Sports Associations.

“In recent times, the activities of the sports associations have not been widely publicised and documented. This had for long projected a false picture of inactivity of our sports associations to Lagosians.

“The latest attachment of verified media practitioners will not just help out in media relations with the fourth estate of the realm, but will also accelerate the development of sports in Lagos,” Oshundun said.