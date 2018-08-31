CAC Registration: Lagos SWAN rejects national body’s position— 31st August 2018
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos State Chapter has turned its back from the national body over the controversy surrounding registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).
This is contained in a communique issued after the association’s emergency congress held at Lagos SWAN Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday.
The communique reads:” In view of the fact that due process was not followed in the purported registration of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria at the CAC, Lagos SWAN dissociates itself from the registration and the current leadership of National SWAN until these issues are satisfactorily determined.
“Particularly, Lagos SWAN was not a party to any convention, Full Council Meeting where the resolution was taken or ratified
“Lagos SWAN is not aware of any meeting at which the Trustees were elected or appointed or ratified.
Lagos SWAN also disagrees with the lack of due process in the suspension of the Deputy National Secretary, Mr Wale Joseph, by the National Executive Committee.
READ ALSO 2019: Ojukwu’s widow begins LG tour of Anambra South
We find it undemocratic for any punitive action, no matter how tentative, to be taken against member without any hearing whatsoever.
Furthermore, we consider it dangerous and against the interest of freedom of expression for members to be punished for expressing their opinions on issues at state congresses as is the case for which Wale Joseph has been persecuted.
This in our view, is a sure part to dictatorship which is capable of destroying the association.
Lagos SWAN considers it unsafe for the interest of the association for the National Secretariat to be run without any of the elected National Secretary and the Deputy National Secretary.
Lagos SWAN decries the lack of vision, commitment and non existence of programmes and projects in the activities of the present national leadership directed at imparting on the welfare, capacity building of members and the advancement of professional practice.
