Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election

Indigenous students of Lagos State in tertiary institutions across the country and beyond, on Wednesday, staged a solidarity walk to Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to endorse the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office.

The students, who embarked on the walk under the auspices of the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), said the decision to publicly identify with and support the Governor for re-election in 2019 was on account of the various laudable initiatives of the Governor to reposition and scale up education sector in the State, as well as massive infrastructural projects across the State.

Speaking on behalf of the students, NULASS President, Qudus Adeniyi (a.k.a Ajasco), said the positive impact of the giant strides of Governor Ambode since assumption of office had been felt across all sectors and sections of the State.

He said: “We are here to applaud and appreciate the good works of our world class Governor and daddy, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode. From the first day in office, he has been doing good works in every facet of our dear State.

“If you talk of infrastructure, the Governor is doing well; talk of good road network, the Governor is there; talk of laudable initiatives for education system in the State, the Governor is there.

“For instance, the Governor introduced a program tagged Ready.Set.Work (RSW) to equip final year students in all the tertiary institutions in the State with the necessary employability skills and also to be employers of labour.

“These and many more are the reasons behind our resolve to endorse the Governor for another term in office, Adeniyi said.

Responding, Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Hon Seye Oladejo commended the students for the solidarity walk, saying it was an opportunity for government to get feedback from students, who according to him, are an important and germane segment of the society.

According to Oladejo,” The people we have here are the youths of Lagos State and it is still very interesting that they are here in solidarity with the Governor for a job well-done so far.

“I want to say quickly that when a government is on track and well-focused on its promises and projects and is being appreciated by an arm that is very important, we can only give the glory to God and the people of the State.

“Education has been defined as the necessary key to liberation of human mind from the bondage of ignorance. What this government has been able to do to impact positively on various sectors of the Lagos life in the past three years has been very impactful and there for all to see.

“We can all see the transformation going on in LASU (Lagos State University); we can see the impact in Lagos State Polytechnic; we can see the regular payment of bursary which this government has ensured is paid regularly, and we can see what is going on in terms of infrastructure across the State,” he said.

He added that though government anywhere is bound to face challenges, but that the present administration under the leadership of Governor Ambode was determined to overcome any challenge to ensure people of the State live a good life now and beyond.

Besides, Oladejo urged the people to continue to support government by paying their taxes and obey the laws of the State, just as he assured that the Governor Ambode-led administration would continue to do more for the people.