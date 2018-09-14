Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate

Chinelo Obogo

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has endorsed the lawmaker representing Kosofe State Constituency 1, Sikiru Osinowo, for the Lagos East senatorial district seat.

Speaking yesterday at Osinowo’s formal declaration to contest the election, yesterday, Obasa described the four-time lawmaker as a competent and hardworking man, who has the capacity to represent the state at the National Assembly.

“Osinowo is one of the longest serving state lawmakers, and through the years, he has garnered the requisite experience to provide very efficient representation at the national level.

We are proud of his achievements in the state Assembly and we are confident that he will represent the state and bring his years of experience to bear,” Obasa said.

Osinowo, in his declaration speech, said he has been actively involved in the political activities of Lagos East senatorial district in his 16 years as a lawmaker in the Assembly and has also acquired the necessary legislative experience.

He said his decision to contest for the senate seat was borne out of his desire to use his experience to provide quality representation to the state.

The state lawmaker is in a battle against the incumbent Senator, Gbenga Ashafa, to clinch the party’s ticket during the National Assembly primary, which would take place in a few weeks time. The tussle for the ticket may be fierce as a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Abiodun