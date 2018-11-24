NAN

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Saturday announced that it was set to inaugurate the Boards of 40 Sports Associations in the state.

The Head, Public Relations, LSSC, Titi Oshodi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the newly-appointed boards would be inaugurated on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

“The inauguration which will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, will be done by Kweku Tandoh, Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, had recently approved the reconstitution of the Boards of the Sports Associations, excluding the Lagos State Football Association, for a four-year term.

READ ALSO Siasia joins race for Kenyan club, Gor Mahia

“The appointment of the chairmen and members of the sports associations was based on the appointees’ passionate interest in sports and past contributions to sports development in Lagos State,’’ she said.

Oshodi said that the associations whose boards would be inaugurated are Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Boxing, Cricket, Cycling, Chess and Darts.

“Other are Fives, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kick-boxing, Kung Fu, Para Soccer, Para Sports, Tennis, Rugby, Rowing and yachting, Scrabble and Shooting.

“Also included are: Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tug of war, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Volleyball, Golf, Deaf Sports, Traditional Sports, Triathlon, Archery and Sports Medicine, ’’ she said.