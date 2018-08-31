– The Sun News
Home / National / Lagos set to celebrate World Coconut Day
WORLD COCONUT DAY

Lagos set to celebrate World Coconut Day

— 31st August 2018

Perpetua Egesimba

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the African Coconut Heritage Initiatives, is set to host the 7th edition of the Coconut Heritage Festival tagged: ‘Agunkefest.’

The celebration is in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day as listed in the state’s calendar of cultural events released earlier in 2018.

According to a statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Fola Adeyemi, the event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, at the Suntan Beach Front, Badagry.

READ ALSO: Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women

The statement further  quoted the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Arts and Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson, as saying that the objective of the celebration is to provide an avenue for the state government to create awareness on the array of invaluable economic, health and environmental benefits that coconut offers amid cultural manifestation.

 

 

 

